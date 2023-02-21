Apparently, Ryan Seacrest's Exit From Live Had Been Discussed Since Last Summer: 'Some Of Ryan's Absences Created Tension'

Viewers of Live with Kelly and Ryan were surprised by last week’s announcement that Ryan Seacrest will be stepping away after six years. As Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos prepares to take over full-time co-hosting duties, the American Idol host will return to the West Coast to continue with his other ABC-affiliated projects. While the move was unexpected for many fans of the perky talk show duo, it’s one that has apparently been in the works for quite a while, sources say, after some of Seacrest’s absences from the show apparently rubbed some people the wrong way.

Reports have been circulating since Ryan Seacrest’s announcement about possible reasons for his exit from Live, with exhaustion and his bi-coastal filming schedule seeming to be the most likely of causes. Fatigue has forced the co-host to miss an increasing number of episodes over the past year, which Page Six insiders say ultimately led to the decision to replace him. The trade reports:

Some of Ryan’s absences created tension with everyone involved on the show. But everyone cares about him and respects him and just wants to make sure he’s OK.

The source pointed out that Kelly Ripa has rarely missed a day on Live in 23 years, but while there have reportedly been some frustrations surrounding Ryan Seacrest’s absences, concern for his health and mental well-being comes first.

In May 2020, American Idol fans became concerned that the host had suffered a stroke during the live finale . His publicist assured fans there was no medical emergency, but after juggling multiple live shows, Ryan Seacrest did take some time away from both Idol and Live.

Ryan Seacrest himself even acknowledged that he’d bitten off more than he could chew, as he addressed his viral health scare , saying at the time that he had “burnt himself out.” His step away from Live with Kelly and Ryan is apparently something that’s actually been in the works for a while, in order to avoid any such burnout happening again.

They started talking about Ryan leaving last summer, and when they announced Ryan’s departure, both Kelly and Ryan wanted to put whatever issues — arising from the workplace and Ryan’s other responsibilities — they had behind them. They’ve known each other for 20 years and, regardless of recent strains, it is a real friendship.

As with all friendships, Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa’s hasn’t been without some bumps. There was reportedly some friction between the two in the early days of Live with Kelly and Ryan, when the American Idol host allegedly suggested production be moved to Los Angeles, seemingly proving that this bicoastal situation has been less-than-ideal from the beginning.