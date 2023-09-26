Are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Shekinah And Sarper Still Together Following Red Flags

Warning! The following may contain spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Little Post, Big World." Read at your own risk!

Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven might be the most random couple 90 Day Fiancé has ever shown its viewers, and it's not even close. Along with many others watching The Other Way Season 6, I am captivated by the formerly raised Amish woman who became smitten by a personal trainer in Turkey with a wildly high sex drive. Unfortunately, this odd couple started running into problems pretty early, as Shekinah felt as though Sarper wearing a red sheet was quite symbolic of the red flags he was already dropping. Are they still together after this rough episode?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way May Have Just Shown Fans The End Of One Couple's Journey (Image credit: TLC) What's going on with this couple?

Those watching The Other Way Season 6 on TLC, or streaming with a Max subscription , no doubt witnessed Sarper telling Shekinah it was time to get on the scale. He originally tried to justify it by saying that as a personal trainer, he feels obligated to help her hit her weight goals, but then added that he didn't feel that Shekinah was "fat," but rather that she was a bit more muscular than he would like. Understandably, she wasn't exactly thrilled to be weighed by her boyfriend, but it wasn't quite as big of an issue as it might have seemed for those watching.

Shekinah and Sarper also argued once more about him replacing his bed, as she didn't want to sleep somewhere where 2,500 other women allegedly did things besides sleeping. Sarper pushed back on not wanting to get a new bed, and while Shekinah wasn't going to all of a sudden give in and sleep in it, she might well be on that couch for a while.

The big blowup came on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when Shekinah took a picture with Sarper at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, and then wanted to share it online with all of her friends. Sarper became angry after Shekinah took the photo, insisting that she not share a photo of them together. He tried excusing the outburst by saying he had a lot of obsessed women who might try to send her mean messages or share damaging about him, but Shekinah believed he was merely trying to hide that he was in a relationship.

By the end of the episode, Shekinah made it seem like she was having second thoughts and may be on her way out of this relationship. That's all well and fine, but based on her comment on one of Sarper's recent Instagram videos about the "Badboy" lifestyle and what brings their mood down, a break-up doesn't seem to have been in the cards.

Just wanna make u happy all the time 🥰😘

If Shekinah and Sarper split up, then I doubt she'd be posting these types of comments on his Instagram page. While this isn't explicit confirmation of anything, it appears that these two are still together and will ultimately overcome any doubt that they're meant to be together. Then again, we still have to see if Shekinah will settle on a new life in Turkey or if we'll see Sarper attempt to move over to the United States. In short, there's still plenty of reason to watch their story for the rest of this season, and see what other red flags may surface that were hinted at when the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 cast list was revealed.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Continue to check in with CinemaBlend for updates on the couples and whether or not they'll stay together, especially as we get closer to the end of the season gets closer.