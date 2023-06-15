90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Season 5 Cast List Was Revealed, And I'm Shocked To See One Couple Still Together

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is already back for another season, and with Season 5's arrival comes the reveal of all the couples that will be showcased in the upcoming episodes, and that includes the return of a couple I'm surprised to see is still together. 90 Day Fiancé vets Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo are set to return after their explosive tell-all, in which he claimed he was leaving her. We'll also get an update on Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio's marriage, while also being introduced to some fresh faces as they travel across the globe for love.

TLC viewers (and those with a Max subscription) are already in the drama spoils being delivered by 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, and it looks like we're all destined for even more to look forward to when this new season arrives on Monday, July 10th. Here's a rundown of everyone who is joining this season, including the people we already mentioned.

(Image credit: TLC)

Daniele And Yohan

As previously mentioned, I'm shocked that Daniele and Yohan are still together after all the issues on display in The Other Way Season 4. Since that season ended, Daniele has accused Yohan of cheating on her, so I wouldn't be surprised if this storyline ends up with them officially calling it quits. With that said, we don't know how far in advance their storyline has been filmed, so it's possible they could stick it out for another season before all the recent drama happening on social media gets played out on the small screen.

(Image credit: TLC)

Kenny And Armando

90 Day Fiancé's most wholesome and well-adjusted married couple is back! Unfortunately, it does seem like drama is in store for Kenny and Armando this season, as continued conversations about having another child are causing some serious tension. Armando, as he's stated previously, would love to have a child through surrogacy. Kenny, who is nearly 30 years Armando's elder, isn't exactly interested in raising a baby in his 60s. Will this be the season we see these two finally get into a big fight?

(Image credit: TLC)

Tejaswi (TJ) And Kimberly

When 30-year-old Alabama native Kimberly saw 33-year-old Indian Tejaswi in a dream, she realized they were destined to be together. The clairvoyant will ship oiut to India to marry Tejaswi, also known as "TJ," and live with his family in a traditional Indian household. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like Kimberly actually understood what the duties of an Indian housewife are, which is partly what factored into Jen Boecher's split with Rishi Singh in the previous season.

(Image credit: TLC)

Sarper And Shekina

41-year-old Californian Shekina is all about 43-year-old Sarper, and is willing to move to Turkey to start a new life with him. Unfortunately, her friends and family seem to think he's a playboy, and while Shekina was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt, it appears she'll make some startling discoveries upon arriving in Turkey. We haven't seen a ton of storylines set in Turkey thus far, so this is a story I'm excited for 90 Day Fiancé to show.

(Image credit: TLC)

Mary And Brandan

23-year-olds Brandan and Mary may live in separate countries, but they spend each and every day on the phone together constantly. It's so constant that friends and family oppose the union, but Brandan has saved for them to finally build a home together in the Philippines. With that said, it sounds like Brandan will make a pretty startling discovery before making his way over, and I'm hoping it's not as bad as Tyray Mollett finding out Carmella wasn't real.

(Image credit: TLC)

Holly And Wayne

44-year-old Holly is moving from Utah to South Africa for her 40-year-old fiancé Wayne, but it's not all she thought it would be. South Africa, and Wayne's home, isn't as secure as she thought it would be, with three break-ins happening since his living there. She has to make a quick decision in a week's time whether she's going through with the marriage and starting a new life there, or if she wants to head back to Utah.

We'll find out more about these couples when 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Season 5 on TLC on Monday, July 10th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Now is the perfect time to catch up on the previous season, especially if you want to be up to date on all the wildness of Daniele and Yohan. Or, readers can check out our list of where the Season 4 couples ended up and save some time.