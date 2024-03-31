Are Some Of The Duggars Drinking Now? Why New Photos Seem To Be Such A Big Deal
What's really going on with the Duggars and alcohol?
If you know much about the Duggar family, you may already know the clan generally sticks to a strict set of rules about expected norms and behaviors. These rules come from the "harmful" (per Jinger) IBLP teachings and standards set by Jim Bob and Michelle themselves, which is why it was surprising when eagle-eyed fans recently caught two Duggars seemingly drinking tiki cocktails.
Recently, Duggar sibling John and his wife Abbie took a sweet-looking trip to Cabo San Lucas. The two were seen doing a lot of activities you’d expect from such a trip, and that includes engaging in some tiki drinks. In a pic in thread, you can see them drinking the cocktails.
Of course, John Duggar did not mention what was in the drinks, so there’s a chance they were mocktails, but the pic is interesting given the stance the famous 19 Kids and Counting family have had on alcohol in the past, and what’s been changing in terms of beliefs in recent years.
In Growing Up Duggar, several anecdotes are shared about drinking, including a young man who got into a rolling car accident after a night out partying and ended up with brain damage and a second young man who tried to avoid drinking before succumbing to peer pressure and ultimately getting into drugs. The Duggar book says:
In fact, Michelle Duggar once campaigned against beer sales being allowed at a mart near their house, saying alcohol shouldn’t “be convenient.” So drinking was definitely on the outs just a few years ago. However, it’s not outside of the realm of reason that there’s a little extra kick in the tiki drinks in question, as some other Duggars have admitted they’ve relaxed their stance on alcohol more recently. Here’s what we know.
Duggar Rules Have Changed Over Time
A few scant years ago, it was big news when Jessa Duggar was seen in a pair of pants in a YouTube video. However, the no-pants rule, which was explained in the book Growing Up Duggar, came from general feelings about modesty and about “not draw[ing] attention to the wrong places.” Over time, clearly those feelings have relaxed, as last year we even saw Mom Michelle Duggar in pants in a family photo.
While the pants rule has seemingly changed across the board, feelings on alcohol have definitely softened as well, and several of the Duggar sisters either occasionally indulge or are seemingly less stressed out about the idea of indulging.
How Jill And Jinger Duggar Feel About Drinking
Jill was the latest to publish a book on the Duggars, and she’s been speaking out a lot about her family life and beliefs post TLC. Jill said she has “boundaries” when it comes to alcohol, and also mentioned her family would likely disapprove of she and husband Derick’s choices, but also said no one had straight up “said anything” to them about it.
It's an interesting comment, given Jill has also said dad Jim Bob got "combative" when she wasn't falling in line in regards to other family ideals. So it's surprising to hear she hasn't taken flak for alcohol use.
Meanwhile, her sister Jinger is a non-drinker, but she no longer agrees with the teachings her famous parents shared with her, either, also opening up in an interview with People to say:
So it seems like the kids’ takes on drinking completely run the gamut these days, and whether or not there was a bit of alcohol in John and his wife’s drinks, it is clear they were indulging in a meal responsibly at a resort.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
