Are Some Of The Duggars Drinking Now? Why New Photos Seem To Be Such A Big Deal

If you know much about the Duggar family, you may already know the clan generally sticks to a strict set of rules about expected norms and behaviors. These rules come from the "harmful" (per Jinger) IBLP teachings and standards set by Jim Bob and Michelle themselves, which is why it was surprising when eagle-eyed fans recently caught two Duggars seemingly drinking tiki cocktails.

Recently, Duggar sibling John and his wife Abbie took a sweet-looking trip to Cabo San Lucas. The two were seen doing a lot of activities you’d expect from such a trip, and that includes engaging in some tiki drinks. In a pic in thread, you can see them drinking the cocktails.

Of course, John Duggar did not mention what was in the drinks, so there’s a chance they were mocktails, but the pic is interesting given the stance the famous 19 Kids and Counting family have had on alcohol in the past, and what’s been changing in terms of beliefs in recent years.

In Growing Up Duggar , several anecdotes are shared about drinking, including a young man who got into a rolling car accident after a night out partying and ended up with brain damage and a second young man who tried to avoid drinking before succumbing to peer pressure and ultimately getting into drugs. The Duggar book says:

We Duggars have seen the importance of choosing friends who will encourage us to do right and make wise decisions. But we’re definitely not talking about living in a bubble and refusing to have contact with with those who are not Christians or don’t believe just the way we do. In fact, as Christians, our purpose in life is just the opposite. … But in these interactions, it’s important to stand strong and not be swayed by others’ beliefs.

In fact, Michelle Duggar once campaigned against beer sales being allowed at a mart near their house, saying alcohol shouldn’t “be convenient.” So drinking was definitely on the outs just a few years ago. However, it’s not outside of the realm of reason that there’s a little extra kick in the tiki drinks in question, as some other Duggars have admitted they’ve relaxed their stance on alcohol more recently. Here’s what we know.

Duggar Rules Have Changed Over Time

A few scant years ago, it was big news when Jessa Duggar was seen in a pair of pants in a YouTube video. However, the no-pants rule, which was explained in the book Growing Up Duggar, came from general feelings about modesty and about “not draw[ing] attention to the wrong places.” Over time, clearly those feelings have relaxed, as last year we even saw Mom Michelle Duggar in pants in a family photo.

While the pants rule has seemingly changed across the board, feelings on alcohol have definitely softened as well, and several of the Duggar sisters either occasionally indulge or are seemingly less stressed out about the idea of indulging.

How Jill And Jinger Duggar Feel About Drinking

Jill was the latest to publish a book on the Duggars, and she’s been speaking out a lot about her family life and beliefs post TLC. Jill said she has “boundaries” when it comes to alcohol, and also mentioned her family would likely disapprove of she and husband Derick’s choices, but also said no one had straight up “said anything” to them about it.

So, with drinking, it's not like we're just like going crazy. It’s more socially here and there, or at home, for a date or something. Our kids are pretty young right now, but I think it's good for them to see a healthy balance…. Growing up, the whole idea of drinking was not encouraged. I know my parents would not be happy with it, and I know that my siblings, some more than others, would probably have an issue with it. Other ones would probably be like, 'Whatever's good for y’all, that's fine. Live your life.' So far nobody's said anything to us about it.

It's an interesting comment, given Jill has also said dad Jim Bob got "combative" when she wasn't falling in line in regards to other family ideals. So it's surprising to hear she hasn't taken flak for alcohol use.

Meanwhile, her sister Jinger is a non-drinker, but she no longer agrees with the teachings her famous parents shared with her, either, also opening up in an interview with People to say:

The Bible is very clear about drinking, and it simply says that alcohol is not a sin. Jesus made wine at a wedding. I don't have a problem with other Christians. It's their liberty to drink if they so choose.

So it seems like the kids’ takes on drinking completely run the gamut these days, and whether or not there was a bit of alcohol in John and his wife’s drinks, it is clear they were indulging in a meal responsibly at a resort.