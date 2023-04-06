Even Michelle Duggar Is Relaxing The No-Pants Rule These Days, And Fans Have Thoughts

The past few years haven’t been the most average and predictable for the extended Duggar family, whose hold on reality TV was completely severed in 2021 when Counting On was canceled at TLC in the aftermath of Josh Duggar’s child pornography arrest . Even before that, various family members began taking more time to focus on themselves and their own families away from the larger group, leading to some surprising lifestyle changes. But most of the females in the family reunited recently, and everyone was all smiles in a group picture that was shared on social media. But arguably the biggest takeaway shocker for fans was the fact that Michelle Duggar was actually kinda-sorta wearing pants in the pic. (Leggings, to be sure, but still.)

Which obviously isn’t to suggest that Michelle Duggar is notorious for photobombing her daughters while wearing only her skivvies. To the contrary, the family matriarch has long been a devout follower of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (as founded by disgraced minister Bill Gothard), and it’s for religious purposes that she’s avoided wearing pants for seemingly the entire time that she’s been in the public eye, instead opting for skirts and dresses. It’s a practice that was pushed onto the Duggar children, though you might not believe that after seeing the Instagram pic below.

As shared by both Jesse Seewald and Jinger Duggar Vuolo, the group shot was taken at the Onyx Coffee Lab in Bentonville, Arkansas, and features big mama Michelle Duggar along with her nine daughters: Josie (13), Jordy-Grace (14), Jennifer (15), Johannah (17), Joy-Anna (25), Jinger (29), Jessa (30), Jill (31), and Jana (33). Astoundingly enough, Michelle was one of six who had their legs covered, and you can bet fans had reactions.

Now, it must be stated that for all the pants-related celebrations happening in the comments, there were also a number of fans who spoke up to clarify the situation, by way of pointing out that Michelle Duggar is actually wearing a black skirt over her black leggings, so she kind of has a foot in both the pants and no-pants worlds. Perhaps it's her way of connecting the older pants-adopting siblings with their younger skirt-wearing sisters.

As well, quite a few comments were confused about why others were so honed in on what everyone's legwear situation was, while others were judgmental about that takign focus over the family reuniting itself. But of course there were some who were only fixated on the pants sitch.

Several of the Duggar children have come out in the recent past with opposing views on the religion that they were raised to follow, with Jinger Duggar Vuolo publishing a book this year, Becoming Free Indeed, that focuses on distancing herself from the IBLP teachings that she described as being disturbing and oppressive for its outdated views on female roles within marriage and family. (She also recently went off on her imprisoned brother Josh .) Vuolo made her own shift from skirts to shorts and pants relatively recently, with the currently expecting Joy-Anna Forsyth also loosening her standards to allow for pants , though only after praying about the decision.

Stay tuned to see what fashion choices the Duggar females will be wearing for their next get-together, though I'm guessing the sheer-top and underboob trends won't be making appearances.