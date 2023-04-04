As Game Of Thrones Fans Wait For Jon Snow Spinoff, Kit Harington Is Returning To HBO For Another Acclaimed Series

One of the most intriguing reveals about the Game of Thrones franchise since the show ended in 2019 came back in June when news broke that a sequel series was in development to bring back Kit Harington as Jon Snow. While there are still more questions than answers about HBO potentially picking up where Game of Thrones left off with at least one character, the actor is officially returning to the network for another acclaimed project. And no, it’s not House of the Dragon!

Kit Harington has joined the cast of Industry for the upcoming third season, according to Deadline . The show is a drama produced with both HBO and the BBC, with Harington in a recurring role as the CEO of a green tech energy company. Named Harry Muck, the character’s company is at the center of a story that will extend into finance, media, and government for the bankers at Pierpoint & Co.’s office in London.

All in all, it sounds like Harington’s new Industry character couldn’t be much more different from Jon Snow, and this isn’t the first time that the Emmy-nominee has taken on a role that is a serious departure from the Game of Thrones character who made him famous. Since the end of Thrones, he appeared in Eternals and Baby Ruby on the film front. For television, he appeared in Criminal: UK and Modern Love, and signed on as part of the cast of Apple TV+’s Extrapolations . Industry could show yet another side of Kit Harington.

But what about the side that Game of Thrones fans know and love? On the list of potential upcoming Game of Thrones shows , the developing Jon Snow project –tentatively titled Snow – is the only one that would be a sequel set after the events of the divisive Season 8 finale, while the rest are possible prequels. Unfortunately, Kit Harington was still pretty tight-lipped about the project as recently as mid-March, when he told Extra :

I can't tell you anything about it. I'm so sorry.

George R.R. Martin – a.k.a. the author of the five A Song of Ice and Fire books (so far) that inspired Game of Thrones – did share some details shortly after the news of the potential Jon Snow spinoff broke, including that Snow was the working title and that it was in development for quite some time without ever leaking. He credited Kit Harington with the idea for Snow, and with finding the writers and showrunners to make it happen if HBO gives the series order.

For now, fans of the actor can look forward to his return to HBO for Industry, with production reportedly beginning this month in the United Kingdom. The third season will run for eight episodes; with Kit Harington listed as recurring, it’s possible that he won’t appear in all of those episodes, but only time will tell. He’s also expecting his second child with wife and former Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie , so he may be quite busy even without taking on more new shows in the not-too-distant future!