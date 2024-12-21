As Julie Chrisley Seeks To Appeal Her Prison Resentencing, She Doesn’t Hold Back When Addressing A Judge

This past year has seen a flurry of legal-related developments for ex-reality TV star Julie Chrisley. In 2022, she and her husband, Todd, were found guilty of bank fraud and more, and Julie was later ordered to serve seven years in prison. Mrs. Chrisley’s sentence was overturned earlier this year, with a resentencing hearing scheduled shortly after. Ultimately, a judge ruled that the original sentence should be reinstated, leading to Julie appealing the move and, as she continues to do that, she didn’t hold back while discussing that same judge.

Julie Chrisley’s comments on the judge were made known via a filing that was made public at the end of this past week. Per the documents, which were shared with WSB-TV 2, the 51-year-old mother of three and her legal team argued that the ruling in her resentencing was “vindictive.” Aside from alleging that the decision was unfair, the former Chrisley Knows Best star and co. also chastised the court for another purported aspect of the hearing that they took issue with:

The hearing and sentence can only leave on impression to any reasonable observer: the sentence was vindictive. Instead, the court spent more time admonishing Mrs. Chrisley’s daughter, who was in the courtroom, for public statements she made critical of the case, which the court learned about off the record. Mrs. Chrisely received a vindictive and unfair sentence from a judge personally biased against her and her family.

Julie Chrisley’s sentence was overturned in June as the result of her and her husband’s appeal. It was reasoned by a three-judge panel that there was no sufficient evidence to show that Julie participated in the finance-based offenses committed by her spouse and their accountant, Peter Tarantino. The rescheduling hearing was eventually scheduled for September and, ahead of that, it was said that prosecutors asked that Mrs. Chrisley serve her original seven-year sentence.

After the judge ruled in favor of the aforementioned prison stint, one of the Chrisley matriarch's lawyers, Jay Surgent, spoke out. He explained that he, his client and colleagues were “saddened by this decision” and called it both “unreasonable” and “harsh.” He also argued that Chrisley’s resentencing was impacted by her “notoriety” as a media personality. In the past, both Julie and Todd Chrisley have argued that the legal system has sought to make examples of them because they’re celebrities.

Jay Surgent revealed that an appeal would be filed, and that particular legal move from Julie Chrisley was set in motion in October. At the time, it was reported that the filing was brief and simply laid out the legal team’s arguments for an appeal. Those legal documents were reportedly filed with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

When it comes to Todd Chrisley’s feelings on his wife’s resentencing, his previously mentioned lawyer said that he was "disappointed" and “dissatisfied” by how the hearing panned out. Not only that, but he alleged that Todd was also “concerned about Julie’s health and welfare.” As for Todd’s well-being, he’s serving 10 years (reduced from 12) at Pensacola, Florida’s Federal Prison Camp, which is closing down. Meanwhile, Julie has been serving her sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

As of this writing, there’s been no formal reaction to Julie Chrisley’s recent comments about the judge presiding over her sentencing. Time will tell how this situation will progress and whether Chrisley’s appeal will work in her favor.