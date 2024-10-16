The Legal Move Julie Chrisley Just Made After Hitting Setback In Her Resentencing Hearing

Julie Chrisley’s resentencing hearing in September marked a setback for her. After her conviction was overturned in June, her legal team was confident that she’d see reduced prison time as part of her bank fraud case. However, the hearing concluded with her original, seven-year sentence being reinstated, as prosecutors recommended . Not only that, but the 51-year-old mother of three’s probation time was extended from three to five years. Now, weeks after the court’s decision came down, Mrs. Chrisley just made another legal move.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Julie Chrisley formally filed to appeal the reinstatement of her original sentence. According to WSB-TV 2 , the documents were filed with 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is the same court that relinquished her sentence early this past summer. The news outlet describes this as a very brief filing, which lays out Chrisley and her legal team’s arguments for the appeal. As of this writing, Chrisley’s lawyers have not publicly addressed this latest strategy.

Despite the point above, one of the Chrisley family’s attorneys, Jay Surgent, has been speaking on Julie’s behalf since her resentencing hearing. Surgent referred to the court’s decision as both “unreasonable” and “harsh” and reasoned that his client was being made an example of because of her celebrity status. While sharing his thoughts on that front, New Jersey-based lawyer also discussed next steps for Mrs. Chrisley . He said, at the time, that there would be an appeal and that he and Julie’s daughter, Savannah, were remaining hopeful.

Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison back in 2022 and, by early 2023, she reported to Lexington, Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center to serve her time. Meanwhile, husband Todd has been incarcerated at the Florida-based Federal Prison Camp, where he’s serving 12 years. Daughter Savannah Chrisley claimed her parents are dealing with poor living conditions. The podcaster even alleged that Julie was facing snakes in her living space .

The seven-year sentence bestowed upon Mrs. Chrisley was overturned this past summer, because the court determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove she was aware of the offenses that had been committed in the case. With that, the resentencing hearing was set and, in the lead-up, there was drama regarding Chrisley not being in the custody of The Federal Bureau of Prisons. It was eventually divulged that the matriarch was in the custody of the U.S. Marshalls ahead of her hearing.

Before the Chrisley Knows Best star’s resentencing, those in her orbit seemed optimistic about her chances of having time shaved off. Jay Surgent hoped to have her home as early as “next spring or summer.” However, Savannah Chrisley possessed a plan that differed from the attorney’s. The Unlocked host conveyed her aim to have her mother home by this coming Thanksgiving.

It remains to be seen how this situation will ultimately play out for Julie Chrisley. Can be surmised by her latest legal move, though, is that the court will likely review the appeal and proceed from there. As for how long that will take, it’s hard to say.