As Wendy Williams Plans Her Future, Her Friend Charlamagne Tha God Shares Thoughts On Whether She Can Make A Comeback

We know Wendy Williams’ television days are behind her. After The Wendy Williams Show was canceled after 13 seasons amid ongoing battles with her health, she has said she’s turning away from TV, and Williams is now focusing on a new podcast . The outspoken media personality has lots of fans who are hoping she can finally make that comeback, and that includes her friend and ex-colleague Charlamagne Tha God, who weighed in on the former talk show host’s legacy and what he hopes to see from her in the future.

Charlamagne Tha God started working with Wendy Williams on her radio show The Wendy Williams Experience in 2006 and has called her his mentor. Though the relationship between the two has been rocky over the years, The Breakfast Club host told E! News’ Daily Pop he said it would be a shame for her not to make a comeback, given the huge mark she’s made as a Black woman in media. He said:

Can she make a comeback? I mean yeah, God willing. Will she? I don't know. I would hate to see her go out this way, only because she's been so great for so long. Regardless of how you feel about Wendy Williams, love her or hate her, you can’t deny that she's one of the most successful media personalities of all-time, not just from radio, but to make the transition to television and do 13 seasons of a daytime talk show as a Black woman, that's big.

Charlamagne Tha God definitely thinks the potential is there for Wendy Williams to make a triumphant return to media, and it sounds like he has nothing but respect for her, despite any feuding that occurred in their past. Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter fired Charlamagne Tha God from The Wendy Williams Experience in 2008, and that — along with the fact that Charlamagne had introduced Hunter to his longtime mistress — caused a rift between the radio host and Williams that lasted over a decade.

The two have since ended their feud, though Charlamagne told Andy Cohen on Sirius XM in December that he hadn’t spoken to Wendy Williams since 2020. He still thinks, however, that the way things went down with her talk show — with fans saying The Wendy Williams Show finale wasn’t the tribute she deserved , and even Kevin Hunter calling it a “travesty” — shouldn’t be how the icon goes out. Charlamagne told Daily Pop:

I just hate the fact that she – I don't want to say going out this way because we don't know if it's the end. But I would hope that this is not the ending. I would hope that she gets healthy and gets to bounce back and bow out the way she wants to.