As Wendy Williams Plans Her Future, Her Friend Charlamagne Tha God Shares Thoughts On Whether She Can Make A Comeback
By Heidi Venable
The radio host weighs in on his friend and mentor.
We know Wendy Williams’ television days are behind her. After The Wendy Williams Show was canceled after 13 seasons amid ongoing battles with her health, she has said she’s turning away from TV, and Williams is now focusing on a new podcast. The outspoken media personality has lots of fans who are hoping she can finally make that comeback, and that includes her friend and ex-colleague Charlamagne Tha God, who weighed in on the former talk show host’s legacy and what he hopes to see from her in the future.
Charlamagne Tha God started working with Wendy Williams on her radio show The Wendy Williams Experience in 2006 and has called her his mentor. Though the relationship between the two has been rocky over the years, The Breakfast Club host told E! News’ Daily Pop he said it would be a shame for her not to make a comeback, given the huge mark she’s made as a Black woman in media. He said:
Charlamagne Tha God definitely thinks the potential is there for Wendy Williams to make a triumphant return to media, and it sounds like he has nothing but respect for her, despite any feuding that occurred in their past. Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter fired Charlamagne Tha God from The Wendy Williams Experience in 2008, and that — along with the fact that Charlamagne had introduced Hunter to his longtime mistress — caused a rift between the radio host and Williams that lasted over a decade.
The two have since ended their feud, though Charlamagne told Andy Cohen on Sirius XM in December that he hadn’t spoken to Wendy Williams since 2020. He still thinks, however, that the way things went down with her talk show — with fans saying The Wendy Williams Show finale wasn’t the tribute she deserved, and even Kevin Hunter calling it a “travesty” — shouldn’t be how the icon goes out. Charlamagne told Daily Pop:
The Wendy Williams Show aired its final episode in June, and though many had hoped to see Williams make one last appearance, she was not present for the finale, which featured only a video tribute to Williams. Sherri Shepherd and a number of other celebrities took over hosting duties for the show’s 13th season, with parent company Debmar-Mercury choosing to move forward with Shepherd hosting her own show, Sherri, which is set to premiere on Monday, September 12. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other premieres are coming soon.
