How The Wendy Williams Show Will Handle Its Final Episode After 13 Years

The end of The Wendy Williams Show is officially upon us, as the popular daytime talk show will come to a close after a successful run that endeared audiences to the titular host's no-nonsense opinions and unapologetic personality. The final season has been clouded by rumors and concerns about the health and financial well-being of its star, who did not appear on any of the Season 13 episodes. We now have official word on how the show will wrap its impressive run, and how it will pay tribute to Williams in the final episode.

Wendy Williams did not return for the Season 13 premiere of her talk show in October 2021. The host was said to be struggling amid a breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis early last fall and complications that arose from her many other on-going health issues, including Graves’ disease. A number of guest hosts came in to fill her chair , including Sherri Shepherd, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Michael Rapaport and Terrence J, and the series will conclude without a final appearance from Williams, a spokesperson for the series confirmed to Deadline :

The final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, June 17th, with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication.

There had been some questions about whether or not the media personality would make one last appearance on the show before she officially passed the torch to Sherri Shepherd, who Debmar-Mercury tapped to take over the time slot permanently with her own talk show, Sherri. The show’s staff — most of whom will reportedly continue working on Shepherd’s show — apparently had mixed feelings about how the former host should be included in the final episode. Some people apparently wanted her to come back, while others were ready to put the past behind them and focus on the new lead.

When Sherri Shepherd does return with her own show, Wendy Williams has said she will not be watching , and despite the former The View co-host saying she’s thankful for the opportunity Williams provided her, the two don't appear to be close, as Shepherd has clarified that they are not friends .

Wendy Williams seems hopeful about returning to television herself someday soon, and her more frequent public appearances are a promising sign that she really is feeling like “her old self” again. However, after Wells Fargo appointed her a full-time financial guardian, it appears she’s still got some battles to fight.

She has “strenuously” denied claims of being “of unsound mind,” after troubling reports that the former talk show host could no longer dress or feed herself prompted Wells Fargo to cut off her access to her finances and bank statements. After an investigation by the bank, a guardian was put in charge of her money — a decision her lawyer has said she “ definitely isn’t going to accept .”