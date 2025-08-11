Diddy Reportedly Wants To Make A Career Comeback, But How Do Artists Feel About Working With Him? Insiders Drop Claims

With his trial now behind him, Sean “Diddy” Combs is now awaiting his sentencing, which is set to take place this fall. Analysts have since been weighing on what lies ahead for the 55-year-old music mogul from a legal standpoint. On the other side of that equation, though, some have been speculating as to whether Diddy will make a career comeback. It was recently reported that the artist is indeed looking to get back into his work at some point. However, there’s still the question of whether other stars will work with him.

Sean Combs’ legal issues have been heavily discussed for a while now, and he ultimately received a mixed verdict in his case. Despite all of that, not all public relations experts are convinced of the thought that Combs’ career is over. To that point, the star’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, recently told CBS Mornings that Combs was charting out a return to Madison Square Garden. While Agnifilo later walked back that comment a bit while talking to TMZ, he still suggested that the rapper would return to music at the right time.

An insider spoke to Radar Online about the “Finna Get Loose” performer’s apparent aspirations and alleged to the outlet that he is indeed ready to get back to work. However, it seems that notable names within the music industry aren’t too keen on getting into the studio with Diddy:

He genuinely thinks he's coming back stronger. But no one with a decent reputation wants anything to do with him now. He is totally deluded if he thinks he is going to stroll out of jail and back into the recording studios and boardrooms he once dominated. Not one big-name producer in the industry will want to work with him, and no entrepreneur will want to get tied up with him. He will have nowhere to go and nothing to sell. He's done.

While the bulk of these assertions should be taken with a grain of salt right now, they would seemingly match up with past comments made by PR experts. Long before Sean Combs’ trial began, it was said that his famous friends were keeping their distance from him. A supposed music executive also spoke with Radar and doubled down on the notion of artists and companies wanting to avoid Combs:

It's delusional. He keeps talking about launching a comeback, but there's no comeback to make. The brand is radioactive. The artists don't want him. The companies won't touch him. People are staying silent now, but that doesn't mean they're waiting. They're staying away.

There are still those, however, who have spoken in favor of the “Tell Me” rapper amid his legal woes. Kanye West notably called Combs while he was in prison to show his support, and West recently even worked with Combs’ son, Christian, on a song. Fellow rapper Ray J expressed support as well amid the trial, as he reasoned that the prosecutors didn’t have concrete facts to convict Sean on all charges.

Diddy is currently facing the possibility of serving significant prison time. His trial ended with him being convicted for a pair of transportation to engage in prostitution charges. Diddy was also acquitted, though, of sex-trafficking and racketeering (or RICO), which were the more severe offenses in the case. As of this writing, the Grammy winner is still incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he’ll remain until his sentencing hearing on October 3. As for his career prospects, we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out.