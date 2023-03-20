AXS TV’s Vinyl Obsession Follows Members Of Styx, ZZ Top, N Sync And More Browsing Through Record Stores

There’s nothing quite like walking through a record store with money in your pocket and nowhere else to be. I could spend hours just wandering through the aisles, looking at album covers and deciding, re-evaluating, deciding, re-evaluating and deciding again what to buy. It’s a fantastic way to spend an afternoon, and I’m clearly not the only one who feels that way, as that’s the premise behind AXS TV’s new series Vinyl Obsession.

Each episode of the debuting series will follow two famous faces from the music world who hit up a record store and pick out their own personal top five vinyl. But as most of us who love this sorta thing know, picking out records to buy is never as simple as walking over to a specific section, finding your album and then leaving. So, the show follows the celebrities as they hunt through the store and records them telling stories and reminiscing about various albums they love and/ or grew up listening to.

I got a chance to check out the first episode, which features Tommy Shaw from Styx and former Headbanger’s Ball host Riki Rachtman. The two wander around Grimey’s Record Shop in Nashville and talk about their love for everything from Cheech & Chong to Tom Petty. It’s a lot of fun to watch and future episodes are slated to include a variety of fun names including Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top, John Oates from Hall & Oates, Kathy Valentine from The Go-Gos and Chris Kirkpatrick of N Sync, among many others.

Vinyl Obsession premieres on AXS TV on Sunday April 2nd at 8:30 ET/ 5:30 PT. That’s smackdab in the middle of the network’s Sunday Night Rocks lineup, right after episodes of the delightful Top Ten Revealed, which is dropping a new season featuring the likes of Dee Snider, Lita Ford, Alice Cooper, Sebastian Bach and more. If you’re into music, it’s must-watch television, which is no surprise given how many other great music-related shows the network has.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to browse my own record collection. I plan to flip through all of the albums and long for all the ones I don’t own. I’m not sure what my wife thinks we’re doing on Saturday, but I can promise it will now include going to a record store and spending too much money.