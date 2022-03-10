Music's Greatest Mysteries Will Explore Lady Gaga's Dognapper, Slipknot's Burger King Battle, Rickrolling And More In Season 2 On AXS TV

AXS TV’s Music’s Greatest Mysteries provided viewers with more than a few interesting stories during its first season. The show aimed to pull back the curtain and encourage fans to ponder what they know about the industry’s biggest stars. Well, now, they can look forward to even more intriguing tales, as the show is officially returning for a second season. And if you thought the first one was chock full of compelling details, then you’ll love Season 2’s slate, which tackles Lady Gaga’s dognapper, Slipknot’s Burger King battle, rickrolling and much more.

News of Season 2 was exclusively confirmed to CinemaBlend by AXS TV. The season will consist of 10 episodes and will cover a total of 30 high-profile subjects. The first episode is set to premiere later this month, and it’s packed with three major stories. The installment will tackle Lady Gaga’s dog-related ordeal, Jim Morrison’s father’s alleged role in the Vietnam War and original AC/DC frontman Bon Scott’s death. While sharing the news in a statement, Sarah Weidman, the network’s Head of Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content, expressed excitement for the show’s return:

Music’s Greatest Mysteries was one of our highest-rated shows in its inaugural season, quickly becoming a popular programming offering with our viewers. We are proud to announce that the series is returning to the AXS TV lineup for its second season, boasting several new and notable artists and experts who will be on-hand each week to help uncover even more mystifying music-themed myths and legends surrounding some of the industry’s most influential acts. From rock gods and Country titans, to ghosts, K-Pop, chicken fries, and Rickrolls—Music’s Greatest Mysteries truly has something for everyone, and we are excited to share all of this and more with our viewers when season two premieres on March 23.

In addition to fresh stories, the series will also bring in a number of new experts to provide commentary. Soul Asylum lead singer David Pirner, Madonna and Michael Jackson choreographer Vincent Paterson, and journalist Steven Ivory (who was a close friend of Rick James) are among those joining the fray. Their keen insight should be invaluable to the new episodes.

The first season managed to cover quite a bit of ground in terms of its subject matter. One of the major topics it covered was the relationship between The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson and Charles Manson. The show also tackled rapper Post Malone’s fascination with the occult.

There’s definitely going to be a lot to take in this season. One of the stories that I actually find quite interesting is the saga involving Lady Gaga’s dognapping. Said incident took place in Hollywood in February 2021 and resulted in two of the “Rain on Me” singer’s canines being stolen. Unfortunately, the singer’s dog walker was also shot during the ordeal. The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, later provided an update on his condition while detailing the encounter. The dogs were returned two days later and arrests were later made . Pet security in the area reportedly grew during that period of time as well. And what Music’s Greatest Mysteries is hoping to answer is whether or not the robbery exposed an underground dognapping ring.

Meanwhile, another episode will provide an explanation of the darker side of his iconic discography. Viewers will also learn about the sheer impact of one of Michael Jackson’s greatest songs, “Beat It.” All in all, there’s certainly a lot to look forward to with this new season, and it’ll be interesting to see what’s revealed.