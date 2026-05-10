One Bachelor Nation Alum Calls The Taylor Frankie Paul Controversy ‘Absolute Cinema’ But Also Reveals One Thing That Makes Her ‘So Sick’
It's complicated.
ABC’s decision to pause the release of Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette has been one of the biggest stories in reality TV this year. It’s been undeniably horrifying to watch — her toxic bond with Dakota Mortensen, her daughter having to relive the events of that 2023 video, the custody battle, restraining orders and questions about if The Bachelor franchise would (or should) survive this. What’s also undeniable, according to Demi Burnett, is that it’s been “absolute cinema.”
Bachelor Nation first met Demi Burnett on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelorette, before she joined Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 and became part of the franchise’s first on-air, same-sex relationship. She joined the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast to discuss the latest drama, and she wasn’t afraid to admit how entertaining the whole thing has been:
It’s definitely a complex situation. Anyone who watched The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 (which aired earlier on the 2026 TV schedule and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription) saw how toxic Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen’s situation was. We knew about Paul’s history of domestic violence and her 2023 arrest.
Is it tragic? Yes. Is it fascinating? Absolutely. But is it surprising? No, and that’s what bothers Demi Burnett the most — taking The Bachelorette away from Taylor Frankie Paul at this point, after it was already filmed, seemingly only benefits one person. The Bachelor vet said on what she believed to be "so sick" regarding the controversy:
Watching The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, it did feel like Dakota Mortensen wanted to sabotage TFP’s Bachelorette season. They slept together multiple times in the weeks leading up to her doing the show (including the night before she left, which caused her to miss her flight), and he told her to save a rose for him at the end.
However, after she returned and there were more accusations of violence from both parties, a judge issued mutual protective orders in April, forbidding the former couple to be within 100 feet of each other for the next three years.
None of this should be entertaining, of course. But, ethical questions aside, Demi Burnett said if ABC decided to move forward with airing The Bachelorette Season 22, she’d definitely be tuning in:
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Demi Burnett said not only did Taylor Frankie Paul and her cast put a lot of time and work into the season, but the whole crew deserves to have their work shown.
Bachelor Nation can always count on Burnett to tell it like it is. And, as for whether or not we should be watching all of this controversy play out, many of us have to admit (myself included) this train wreck has been one that’s hard to turn away from.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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