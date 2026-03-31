Former Bachelor Producer Weighs In On Why Casting The ‘Bad-Idea Bachelorette’ May Be ‘The Beginning Of The End’ Of The Franchise
Is the writing on the wall?
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Several Bachelor Nation alumni have weighed in on the future of ABC’s dating franchise following the decision to pull Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette from the 2026 TV schedule. A viral video showing some of the events leading up to the reality star’s 2023 arrest has led to questions about why she was cast as a lead in the first place, and a former Bachelor producer offered his opinion — including why this could be “the beginning of the end.”
Adam Mansfield was a producer on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette from 2012 to 2020, and he went on the After Reality with Courtney Robertson podcast to give his thoughts on the recent developments. Mansfield painted a realistic but somewhat cynical picture about the franchise’s future, saying:
It’s true that while Taylor Frankie Paul’s legal issues sparked the latest Bachelor Nation controversy, it’s far from the first over the past few years. Both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise went on hiatus for a year. Toxic workplace accusations resulted in a complete overhaul of the crew. Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette finale was a disaster, and The Golden Bachelor lead Mel Owens made controversial age comments before his season even premiered.Article continues below
Adam Mansfield suggested ABC’s big swing with Taylor Franki Paul was possibly an attempt to win back viewers and attract new ones, saying:
Taylor Frankie Paul’s 2023 domestic violence arrest was shown in the premiere episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (streaming with a Hulu subscription). The leaked video showed portions of the fight that led up to it, including the fact that Paul’s 5-year-old daughter could be heard crying after she reportedly was hit by one of the metal chairs her mom was throwing at then-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.
Another incident between the two reportedly took place in late February — after she’d filmed The Bachelorette — causing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5 to halt production. A third alleged assault has also apparently come to light, this one occurring in 2024. Adam Mansfield said:
The producer, whose work these days is mostly food show-related, thinks the decision to cast Taylor Frankie Paul as The Bachelorette was likely a response to the changing audience. He said past leads like Sean Lowe or Ben Higgins would be boring to today’s viewers, and Paul represents what people want to see. He said:
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Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay didn’t mince words in saying she thinks The Bachelor franchise is “completely destroyed,” because how would it move past this? Season 1 Bachelorette Trista Sutter also said she “felt like it could be the end.” Only time will tell if they — and Adam Mansfield — are correct.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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