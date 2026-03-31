Former Bachelor Producer Weighs In On Why Casting The ‘Bad-Idea Bachelorette’ May Be ‘The Beginning Of The End’ Of The Franchise

Several Bachelor Nation alumni have weighed in on the future of ABC’s dating franchise following the decision to pull Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette from the 2026 TV schedule. A viral video showing some of the events leading up to the reality star’s 2023 arrest has led to questions about why she was cast as a lead in the first place, and a former Bachelor producer offered his opinion — including why this could be “the beginning of the end.”

Adam Mansfield was a producer on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette from 2012 to 2020, and he went on the After Reality with Courtney Robertson podcast to give his thoughts on the recent developments. Mansfield painted a realistic but somewhat cynical picture about the franchise’s future, saying:

Nothing lasts forever. Eventually, Survivor will no longer be interesting to people, Seinfeld had to sign off the air at some point and just say, ‘Hey, we’re done. Let’s end it while we still have some shred of a great show.’ So it’s very possible that this could be the beginning of the end. I feel like the shift that has happened over the last couple of years has definitely led in that direction.

It’s true that while Taylor Frankie Paul’s legal issues sparked the latest Bachelor Nation controversy, it’s far from the first over the past few years. Both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise went on hiatus for a year. Toxic workplace accusations resulted in a complete overhaul of the crew. Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette finale was a disaster, and The Golden Bachelor lead Mel Owens made controversial age comments before his season even premiered.

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Adam Mansfield suggested ABC’s big swing with Taylor Franki Paul was possibly an attempt to win back viewers and attract new ones, saying:

I’m also a little sad for the audience. I mean, maybe this is what they wanted, and the salacious, sort of bad-idea Bachelorette was gonna bring a different generation to the screen, but I think this is a little overboard.

Taylor Frankie Paul’s 2023 domestic violence arrest was shown in the premiere episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (streaming with a Hulu subscription). The leaked video showed portions of the fight that led up to it, including the fact that Paul’s 5-year-old daughter could be heard crying after she reportedly was hit by one of the metal chairs her mom was throwing at then-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

Another incident between the two reportedly took place in late February — after she’d filmed The Bachelorette — causing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5 to halt production. A third alleged assault has also apparently come to light, this one occurring in 2024. Adam Mansfield said:

It’s OK to be messy, to an extent, but when you have ongoing criminal history in the middle of your season, that’s maybe a little too far.

The producer, whose work these days is mostly food show-related, thinks the decision to cast Taylor Frankie Paul as The Bachelorette was likely a response to the changing audience. He said past leads like Sean Lowe or Ben Higgins would be boring to today’s viewers, and Paul represents what people want to see. He said:

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The audience is needing it harder, faster, stronger than ever before, and so in order to keep up with that, the decisions were made to choose the messiest, hardest, fastest, strongest-storied person, with full knowledge of what is behind the scenes. Because not only is part of it on TV, but as everyone knows, cast members are extremely vetted for these types of things, for a variety of reasons.

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay didn’t mince words in saying she thinks The Bachelor franchise is “completely destroyed,” because how would it move past this? Season 1 Bachelorette Trista Sutter also said she “felt like it could be the end.” Only time will tell if they — and Adam Mansfield — are correct.