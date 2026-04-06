Bachelor Vet (And New RHORI) Ashley Iaconetti On Why Taylor Frankie Paul Never Should Have Been The Bachelorette
'So many things to say.'
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti has officially entered a new realm of reality television as part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, but that definitely doesn’t mean she’s leaving the drama of Bachelor Nation behind. As her new show premiered on the 2026 TV schedule last week, Iaconetti shared some strong opinions on why Taylor Frankie Paul never should have been named lead of The Bachelorette.
Lots of Bachelor Nation vets have weighed in over the past couple of weeks, after video from Taylor Frankie Paul’s domestic violence arrest in 2023 went viral, prompting ABC to pull The Bachelorette Season 22 from their lineup. Ashley Iaconetti has talked at length about the topic on her Almost Famous podcast and told Variety the situation with Paul probably shouldn’t have even gotten as far as it did. She said:
The Bachelorette definitely took a risk when recruiting the star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (streaming with a Hulu subscription) to be its lead. While investigations into two more domestic violence incidents have since come to light between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen — one from 2024 and one from February of this year — Paul’s 2023 arrest was well-known, with footage even being shown in the SLOMW premiere.Article continues below
The video of Taylor Frankie Paul throwing metal chairs at her ex-boyfriend — one of which reportedly hit her then-5-year-old daughter — may be new, but as Ashley Iaconetti pointed out, Paul hadn’t shied away from talking about the incident in the past. The RHORI star said:
Even without the viral video, the events of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4, which showed Taylor Frankie Paul in the weeks leading up to filming The Bachelorette, did not depict a woman who was ready to find love and get engaged. Ashley Iaconetti continued:
In the SLOMW Season 4 finale, it was learned TFP and Dakota Mortensen slept together the night before she left for Los Angeles to film. Taylor Frankie Paul even addressed her “toxic” relationship in interviews leading up to the season, saying she saw The Bachelorette as her opportunity to escape an unhealthy cycle.
As the new Housewife suggested, that’s not a great place to start if you’re the Bachelorette, and one of several reasons she thinks Taylor Frankie Paul wasn’t the right choice even before that viral video.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It remains to be seen whether or not we ever see that already-filmed Bachelorette season — Ashley Iaconetti had a suggestion for how to release it — but either way, you can catch Iaconetti on her new show, with The Real Housewives of Rhode Island at 9 p.m. ET Sundays on Bravo and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.