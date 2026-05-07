While Sydney Sweeney's Storyline In Euphoria Season 3 Is Facing Backlash, The Creator Explained Why She's 'Brilliant'

Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie Howard has never exactly been the calm center of Euphoria. Since hitting the 2026 TV schedule, Season 3 has pushed the character into even wilder territory, and some viewers have not been shy about saying the show may have gone too far. In a recent interview, creator Sam Levinson explained why Sweeney is "brilliant," despite the storyline backlash.

During The Hollywood Reporter’s Directors in Focus event, the Euphoria creator discussed directing the show’s third season, including Zendaya’s physical comedy as Rue and Sweeney’s work as Cassie. In the chat, Levinson specifically praised Sweeney for adapting when her role in a key scene changed on the day of shooting. He explained:

What’s interesting is if you push it a little bit, she becomes brilliant. You just do a few more takes, and she can reach these levels that are very honest emotionally, but also deeply funny. She’s able to anchor the scene with this kind of madness and chaos going on around her.

That feels like a pretty accurate description of what the Madame Web alum has been doing with her character from the very show's beginning. Cassie can be heartbreaking, ridiculously frustrating, and funny in the same scene... sometimes in the same breath. It’s not always graceful, but that has always been part of the point. Cassie is not a graceful character. She is a person who wants love so badly that she keeps sprinting directly into the emotional wood chipper.

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(Image credit: HBO)

Season 3 seems to understand that, maybe too well for some viewers. One of the biggest talking points has been Cassie’s move toward adult content creation, along with her wedding to Nate, a sequence that is Euphoria operating at full fever pitch. The season has also drawn attention for its wardrobe malfunctions, with the team behind the sexually explicit HBO Max series reportedly deciding to lean into Sweeney’s real-life nip slips during filming. For some fans, that was one more sign that the show has lost the plot.

Still, Levinson’s comments help explain why the actress and the character she portrays in the series remains such a focal point, even when viewers are arguing about whether the show is doing too much. The Anyone But You star has a real skill for making Cassie’s worst decisions feel painfully human instead of merely outrageous. She can make the character’s desperation funny without turning her into a joke, which is a much harder trick than people sometimes give her credit for.

That might be why Cassie’s third and (maybe) final season arc is hitting such a nerve. Viewers can argue about the writing, the shock value and whether the show has pushed her into territory that feels exploitative. But Sweeney’s performance is harder to brush off, even if sometimes the over-the-top storylines and nudity overshadow her great work. Even when the storyline around her gets louder, she tends to find the wounded little frequency underneath it.

Euphoria Season 3 is currently airing on HBO. You can watch the episodes that have aired so far or catch up on the first two seasons with an HBO Max subscription, and be sure to check out the other best shows HBO Max has to offer.