Why Taylor Swift Is (Reportedly) ‘Furious’ About Those Wedding Photo Leaks

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married in Madison Square Garden on July 3. At the time of this writing, it’s been nearly four months since they tied the knot…and we still haven’t seen photos from their ceremony. Well, we haven’t seen official photos from it. A new report leaked a few, and now, it’s been reported that the pop star allegedly has very strong feelings about people potentially getting a look into her and Kelce’s big day.

This alleged reaction comes after The Daily Mail published a story that featured what appear to be renderings of the space Swift and Kelce got married in, as well as some images of what look like decorations and set pieces. When the “Bad Blood” singer found out about these leaks, she was allegedly livid, according to an insider who spoke to Naughty But Nice :

Taylor was furious because this was supposed to be a tightly controlled, private celebration. Everyone had been told to keep quiet, and the NDAs were there for a reason. She never expected those images to get out.

It is notable that no official photos of the wedding have come out. Guests have posted their outfits, and one even uploaded an image of the wedding favor they received. However, on the whole, we really have not seen anything that reveals the details of the event.

We know Adam Sandler officiated it , and it’s been made very clear that the vows were beautiful and left people in tears . However, we don’t know what Swift’s dress looked like, we don’t know what was said in detail, and it’s unclear what MSG looked like when all this happened. Plus, guests have spoken about the secretive invitations they got and the things they needed to sign just to attend the wedding.

(Image credit: Republic Records)

Clearly, Swift and Kelce want to keep certain things about their big day under wraps, because nothing has been officially released. So, now that alleged images and renderings have been leaked, Swift is reportedly mad, as another source claimed:

When you go to extraordinary lengths to protect your privacy, a leak like this feels like a betrayal. It makes you question who you can trust and whether anything can truly remain private anymore.

While these comments from inside sources are not confirmed, it is obvious that Swift and Kelce went to great lengths to make sure their wedding was private. Guests really did have to sign NDAs to go, and Travis Kelce noted on New Heights that they had a no-phone policy in place.

Now, as for why Swift might be upset about the leaks, one insider claimed it has to do with how the public perceives her. Explaining that point further, the source alleged:

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Taylor has spent years building a connection with ordinary fans, and she knows those pictures could change the conversation overnight. Instead of celebrating her marriage, people could be questioning her wealth, her spending and whether she still understands how the rest of America lives.

Again, that reasoning for why she’s upset is alleged. It’s also not confirmed that she’s “furious” about these leaks.

However, I would assume she’s at least not thrilled about all this, considering the effort that was put into making sure her and Travis Kelce’s MSG wedding was as private an event as it could be.