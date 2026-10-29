I Was Already In My Feelings Over Ernie Johnson’s Inside The NBA Retirement. Then I Saw Tributes From Ben Stiller, Draymond Green And More

Ahead of Inside the NBA’s return to ESPN amid the 2026 TV schedule, there was a considerable amount of talk regarding two of the show’s hosts. Charles Barkley confirmed his plans to retire at the end of this coming season, and he claimed longtime co-host Ernie Johnson would do the same. After much speculation, Johnson formally announced his own retirement this week and, like so many fans, I’m feeling all of the emotions. What makes it all hit even harder is the cavalcade of tributes from Ben Stiller, Draymond Green and more.

Ernie Johnson Announces His Intention To Retire

It was reported weeks ago that 70-year-old Johnson had yet to make a decision about his future on the long-running sports talk show (which moved from TNT to ESPN in 2025). The beloved sports broadcaster made it official on Wednesday, however, when he dropped a video on X, in which he detailed his decision. When it came to his reasoning for stepping away, Johnson simply said he knew it was time and expressed a desire to spend more time with his family, including his grandchildren. Check out the lovely message in its entirety:

The good news is that Johnson won’t be stepping away from broadcasting entirely, as he’ll continue to provide analysis during March Madness and work on other projects as necessary. However, as someone who’s been watching Inside for some time now, I really need some time to wrap my head around the notion of “The Godfather” not being on the show after this season. Of course, it was a given that this day would come, but it’s still a tough pill for this fan to swallow.

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Since 1990, Ernie “E.J.” Johnson has served up keen basketball takes, funny jokes and insightful commentary on life on Inside the NBA. And, by working with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, he has served as the straight man or “rogue traffic cop” to their shenanigans. On top of that, Johnson’s been candid about aspects of his life, including his cancer diagnoses. His trio of ex-basketball player co-stars are going to miss working with him, and that was more than apparent when they spoke about him on air:

The Inside The NBA crew reacts to Ernie Johnson announcing this will be his last season on the show ❤️ https://t.co/kLF2foSLglOctober 28, 2026

I love Barkley and O’Neal’s antics as much as anyone, but I also relish the moments when they get personal like they do here. The love they have for their colleague is incredibly palpable, and that affection also emanates from the many people paying tribute to Johnson online.

Ben Stiller, Draymond Green And More Honor Ernie Johnson

Through his work, Johnson has amassed more than his fair share of fans – both famous and non-famous – to the point that Timothée Chalamet is interested in playing Johnson in a biopic. So it should’ve come as no surprise that so many people would pay tribute to the sports analyst upon his retirement announcement. Actor, comedian and die-hard Knicks fan Ben Stiller reposted Johnson’s video on X and penned this:

One of the best to ever do it. This video is why he’s the best - Ernie Johnson understands the connection people have with those they watch for years of their lives - and his honesty and relatability and goodness are why he’s been so successful. Will miss seeing him all season long but am happy he’s doing what is right for him now. Love you Ernie and thanks for keeping us company all these years.

Inside the NBA guest host Draymond Green also sent some well wishes to Johnson upon learning of his retirement. The four-time NBA champion spoke about the announcement on his eponymous show (and shared it to X):

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Having an opportunity to work with Ernie on the set with those guys and I say this with all due respect, (Ernie) is the best point guard I've ever played with and that's no disrespect to the great Steph Curry... Ernie Johnson on a set is as incredible as they come... This guy is amazing and so I tip my cap to him heading into his last year.

Stephen Curry is a fierce player, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he even agreed with Green’s assessment. There’s just so much reverence for Ernie and even more of it can be seen in the comments from fellow broadcasters:

EJ is one of the best people in our business. Exceptional broadcaster and just a genuine, kind person. This is understandably heartbreaking for many fans, but wishing Ernie the best in his next chapter. He’s more than earned it. - Jemele Hill

A broadcasting legend turning the page. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 - Adam Schefter

A treasure. World class human and one of the very best to ever do it. 🤟 - Scott Van Pelt

The greatest studio host, bar none, of any sports show. Godspeed to the Goat, who is a better person than he is a host. It was an honor to work with you, EJ. -

David Aldridge

Well done to the classiest of class acts and the standard for all of us who endeavor to host sports shows. - Mike Greenberg

And I thought I was emotional when Johnson gave that sweet Emmys speech in 2024 around the time it looked like Inside the NBA would be canceled. While I’m sad to see him go, I’m glad he’ll be going out on his own terms and will be able to “slow down” a bit. Here’s wishing him the best moving forward and to a great final season of Inside the NBA for him.