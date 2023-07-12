BBC Anchor Accused Of Buying Sexually Explicit Photos From Teen Identified, And His Wife Released A Statement

The BBC has been embroiled in a scandal for nearly a week now that sees one of its TV presenters accused of misconduct. It was specifically alleged that starting a few years ago, said employee began purchasing sexually explicit photos from a teenager. The news corporation did not reveal the person’s identity, much to the disapproval of Piers Morgan and others. But the public now knows who the individual is. It was revealed that the man at the center of the scandal is veteran newcaster Huw Edwards. Now, his wife has released a statement on his behalf.

The newsman’s spouse, Vicky Flind, dropped her message on Wednesday. Flind, whose comments were shared with news outlets like People , conveyed that the past several days have been particularly “difficult” for her family. She also stated that she opted to speak out because her husband is reportedly experiencing personal struggles:

In light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter' I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children. Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

She went on to say that the current circumstances have “worsened” her husband’s current state, as he allegedly suffered a “serious episode.” At present, the journalist is staying in an in-patient hospital “for the foreseeable future.” Mrs. Flind further explained just when her spouse learned of the allegations against him and apologized to his colleagues on his behalf:

To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday. In the circumstances and given Huw's condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.

Per reports, the BBC formally suspended the 61-year-old media personality this past Sunday, which was days after The Sun published the story detailing the allegations. An internal investigation soon began, though it was eventually taken over by authorities across the pond. The entertainment giant released a statement of its own that provided clarity on where things stand with law enforcement’s efforts to look into the matter:

We have seen the statement from the police confirming they have completed their assessment and are not taking further action. We’re grateful to them for completing this work at speed. The police had previously asked us to pause our fact finding investigations and we will now move forward with that work, ensuring due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved.

Huw Edwards has been with the British Broadcasting Corporation since 1984, when he first joined as a trainee. He ultimately worked his way up the corporate ladder, becoming a presenter for telecasts like the BBC Six O'Clock News and Ten O'Clock News. During his time with the network, he’s covered a wide range of notable events, including multiple Summer Olympic Games and the inauguration of former U.S. President Barack Obama. One of Edwards’ most notable broadcasts, however, saw him announce the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

The person who made the claims against the reporter was the mother of the teen that allegedly sold the photographs. Said woman also claimed that by paying for the pics, he was helping to finance the drug use of her child, who was purportedly 17 when the exchanges began three years ago. But shortly after, a lawyer for her kid, who’s now 20, asserted that the assertions were untrue and that “nothing inappropriate or unlawful” occurred between them and the journalist. Though the presenter was later hit with other allegations, as he was accused of sending abusive messages while contacting the young person. It’s also been alleged that the BBC vet broke COVID protocols to meet a then 23-year-old.

More developments are sure to arise, as U.K. authorities continue to probe the matter. There’s currently no indication regarding whether police will reveal their findings in this situation involving Huw Edwards.