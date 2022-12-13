Below Deck's Captain Lee Shares Health Updates With Fans After Exiting Season

Below Deck fans voiced their concern for Captain Lee Rosbach after the fan favorite announced in the December 12 episode of the Bravo reality series that he was exiting the season early. During the duration of Season 10, he’d been struggling with nerve issues that were affecting his mobility, and he took to Twitter in the aftermath of the episode to engage with fans and provide an update on his health.

Captain Lee has been at the helm of the yacht since Below Deck premiered in 2013, but he was forced to make what he thought was the best decision for his crew. In the Season 10 episode “The Thunder From Down Under,” he told them that he would be leaving, as his injury had only gotten worse and he couldn’t feel anything on the left side of his body. However, after the episode aired, the captain had good news to report, as he responded to worried fans on Twitter , saying:

Im doing just fine, and getting better every day. https://t.co/nIsVBbvm16December 13, 2022 See more

It’s surely a relief for fans to get a positive update following his surprising exit from the season. The captain had said on the episode that he’d expected to make more progress, and he apologized to the crew for letting them down. He said on the episode (per People ):

The pain's getting worse, not better. I owe it to my crew to do right by them. They expect that out of me. There comes a point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first because that's your primary responsibility. As soon as you step on board, check your fucking ego at the dock. That's where you leave it.

US Weekly reports that Captain Lee underwent back surgery last month, and it sounds like he’s working hard in the hopes of returning to Below Deck, which since its premiere nine years ago has spawned multiple spinoffs like Down Under . The captain tweeted this promising response to one of his many well-wishers, who asked if he might come back for Season 11 of the Bravo reality show:

I will as long as it’s fun, which it is and you guys still want to have me. https://t.co/T2lpBoNxggDecember 13, 2022 See more

In fact, the seaman made it a point to personally respond to several queries about his health, proving exactly why he’s so popular amongst fans of the show. He even reassured one Twitter user who pointed out that this wasn’t the first time his health had caused him to miss time on Below Deck. Captain Lee Rosbach told the fan:

I know Robb, been a tough run, but doing so much better now, back in my routine. Thanks 🙏. https://t.co/ymWF9fc0BgDecember 13, 2022 See more

Season 9 of the Emmy-nominated reality show was without its famed leader for a series of episodes, as Captain Lee Rosbach exited the series with a non-COVID-related “condition.”