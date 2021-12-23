Below Deck's Eddie Lucas Blames Bravo Producers For 'Poorly Handled' Reaction To Racial Slur Complaint
Supposedly, the big issue on Below Deck's ninth season was directly influenced by producers.
Amid the boatmances and typical NSFW drama within Below Deck's current season, a serious situation has been brewing over the use of a racial slur. Chief stewardess Heather Chase was, at one point, heard saying the N-word in front of co-star Rayna Lindsey, who is the only Black female castmate on the show this year. Lindsey vocalized to both Chase and other co-workers, including Eddie Lucas, why it was not appropriate language. Amidst the drama airing, Chase has since issued a public apology, but Lindsey slammed everyone involved for not doing more while filming. The sentiment has also been echoed by Lucas, who in fact blames Bravo producers for their “poorly handled” reaction in the moment.
Eddie Lucas caught a lot of flak so far for seeming to brush aside Rayna Lindsey's complaint about the racial slur on the show. He was particularly criticized for saying to Lindsey that she shouldn't take it “personally.” However, the longtime Below Deck alum told Showbiz Cheatsheet that the production team actually stopped him from doing more. He said:
Concerning the initial conversation with his co-star about the racial slur, Eddie Lucas revealed that it was edited down significantly. He claims he talked to his deckhand for at least a half-hour hour and that Rachel Lindsey indicated that she “wasn't comfortable going to the captain right away.” As Lucas tells it, she was “very, very nonchalant about it,” prompting him to then make the comments that she shouldn't let it “affect” her or take it “personally.” If she had been more forthright about how much it bothered her, he said “much stronger actions” would have been taken. He added:
The star also hinted that, in upcoming episodes of Below Deck, the problem worsens. Apparently, he calls for a meeting between the co-stars involved to resolve the complaint, but Rayna Lindsey wanted no part in it. The franchise veteran said he then took it to Captain Lee and even recommended that chief stewardess Heather Chase be fired. However, the bosun/first officer indicated that he doesn't know if that “makes it on the show.”
Bravo's seaworthy franchise has faced much criticism over the years that their shows lack diversity. But ever since the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and our collective reckoning with racial injustice last summer, subsequent seasons have featured more and more Black castmate. And conversations on the matter even took center stage during one of the show's reunions. However, it would appear Eddie Lucas is suggesting that the network needs more improvement in how they deal with sensitive issues such as these going forward in the future.
Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. And if you're curious about the shows that will be returning in the coming year, check out our 2022 winter and spring TV schedule.
