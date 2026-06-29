The Ladies At The BET Awards Weren’t Playing Around, But Teyana Taylor Left No Crumbs

Teyana Taylor has stayed busy since being recognized for her work on One Battle After Another with an Oscar nomination, and on Sunday she was named an Ultimate Icon. In fact, the actress took home quite a few trophies as the BET Awards aired on the 2026 TV schedule, and she looked good doing it, too. Latto, Keke Palmer, Queen Latifah, Muni Long and more also brought the celebrity fashion goods, but man, Taylor was hard to top on this night.

The stars were out for Culture’s Biggest Night, with Druski taking on BET Awards hosting duties inside Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. The energy was high, as several artists took the stage — including Lauryn Hill, who gave a surprise performance after being presented with the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award. Teyana Taylor, however, showed exactly why the Fashion Vanguard trophy was one of the honors bestowed on her, because she ate and left no crumbs in this impressive burgundy number on the carpet:

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor’s Stephanie Rolland gown featured a wide structured hip with a fitted bodice and a dark, beaded design in the center of her bust. She paired the look with a matching burgundy hat, her hair styled straight and sleek down her back.

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This was, in my opinion, the look of the night, but there’s no way she would have been able to sit down in that dress amongst her peers. Inside she changed into a beautiful blue dress, which she wore to accept the Best Actress, Video Director of the Year, Fashion Vanguard and Ultimate Icon awards.

Teyana Taylor wasn’t the only one turning heads at the June 28 ceremony, though. Latto slayed the see-through trend, donning a black sheer corset, reportedly by Lily Phellera. She wore a feathered stole over the dress and accessorized with a statement diamond choker and earrings, styling her hair in a slicked-back bun:

(Image credit: Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Keke Palmer was also quite a hit at the BET Awards in a sleek and sparkly Gucci gown. Her one-shoulder dress featured rows of crystals that glittered as brightly as she did, laughing and dancing all night. The back of the dress was mostly left open, the low sides connected by a delicate chain that we like to call a butt necklace.

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The I Love Boosters star sported jewelry from Gucci as well, finishing the look with black pumps and wearing her hair in long, copper boho braids.

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There were so many great looks to choose from, but I just can’t stop thinking about how gorgeous this shade of blue is on Muni Long:

(Image credit: Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The dress is held up by thin straps, allowing the blue sequins to shimmer down her body like the clearest ocean water, slightly flaring at her feet. She wore her hair in an up-do that showed off sparkling dangle earrings.

I could go on about how fabulous everyone looked at the BET Awards, but to be honest, it’s that burgundy number from Teyana Taylor that’s going to stick with me (as well as that hilariously relatable moment where she fussed at her kids to get off of their phones).

If you missed any moments from Culture’s Biggest Night, or want to give some of those performances a repeat viewing, you can stream