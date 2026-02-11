The (Understandable) Reason One Battle After Another’s Teyana Taylor Isn't Thinking About Prepping An Oscars Speech

Teyana Taylor doesn’t have a massive role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, but her performance is unforgettable. Perfidia Beverly Hills may make her exit in the first act of the film, but the actress’ work is nonetheless front of mind when reflecting on the many great highlights of the movie. It’s created quite a huge moment in Taylor’s career, capped off with a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2026 Oscars – but she isn’t letting herself get too lost in the experience by drafting an acceptance speech.

Don’t get it twisted: it’s not that she doesn’t expect to win, nor is it that she doesn’t care if she does. As she explained during a recent interview with People , it’s more a practice for her mental health. There is still a good amount of time between now and the Academy Award ceremony, and she isn’t making the mistake of getting to cocky about it. She explained,

I'm not thinking about my speech. I'm not even trying to go down that rabbit hole. I'm pacing myself. I don't want to jinx anything. Honestly, I'm having just a good time. Having fun and staying grounded, that's so important for me. You know what I'm saying?

She has time. While we are now into the second month of 2026, voting in the various categories for Academy members doesn’t end until March 5, and the show will play out 10 days later. That means she has plenty of time to put speech writing aside and just enjoy the specialness of the moment.

Taylor is a veteran performer with multiple albums to her credit as a musical artist to go along with a filmography that goes back to 2010 (2007 if you include her episode of the MTV reality series My Super Sweet 16), but she is nonetheless in midst of a major career peak, and she is fully embracing the experience just being a hyped nominee. She told the pop culture magazine,

I got so much more work to do. Win or lose, to have this moment that I'm having right now feels amazing. I feel like I already won spiritually... Mentally, emotionally, in regards to just being a part of the conversation, being nominated amongst amazing women that I'm inspired by.

In the Best Supporting Actress category at this year’s Oscars, Teyana Taylor has solid odds to leave the ceremony with a statue in hand ( after having won the Golden Globe last month ) – but she does have some substantial competition. Also up for the prize this year are Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners), Amy Madigan (Weapons), and Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas ( Sentimental Value ) .

It goes without saying that the reveal of the winner in that category will be one of the most anticipated of the night, and you’ll be able to follow all of the action along with us here at CinemaBlend when the 98th Academy Awards airs on March 15.