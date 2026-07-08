I Didn't Think Alexa Demie's Euphoria Follow-Up Would Be A Paris Fashion Week Appearance, But She Looks Great

It’s been almost two months since Euphoria ended its run on the 2026 TV schedule, but much of the cast has remained busy. Zendaya, of course, is currently promoting highly-anticipated 2026 movie releases: The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Jacob Elordi also has a couple of movies under his belt for this year, while Sydney Sweeney is working on a few of her own. Meanwhile, I wasn't expecting Alexa Demie to follow up her stint on the show with a Paris Fashion Week appearance, but I'm digging her outfit!

Since Euphoria’s series finale aired in May, Demie has been surprisingly quiet aside from an interview or two. She was last seen doing press for Season 3 in April and, since saying goodbye to her character, Maddy Perez, Demie has kept fans wondering what she has planned next. I'm not sure how many fans were expecting to see her amid Paris Fashion Week, but it's hard to argue with the results. Check out the black dress she sported:

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/GC Images)

Demie was attending the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show, and she definitely dressed the part. According to W Magazine, her Chanel LBD (little black dress) was minimal, but the halter-neck dress included a “drop-waist draping effect” paired with a bedazzled floral brooch. As was fitting for the couture show, Demie's look was 100% Chanel and was a perfect ensemble for her.

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This is far from the first time Demie has rocked a black dress. She’s worn a few of them on her HBO show (though that wardrobe isn't quite as elegant as Chanel, I'd argue). Also, the starlet's last major public appearance was during the LA premiere of Euphoria Season 3 in April, during which she wored a striped, black dress.

Demie has also shared some pictures of herself in some great black dresses on Instagram over the last few weeks. Of course, she can really rock any outfit she wears, including a sheer dress, but the LBD is definitely a winner.