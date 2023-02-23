Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Just Rocked What I Can Only Describe As A Butt Necklace On The Red Carpet, And It’s A Mood

Butt necklace is a term I never thought I’d use to describe a look, but here we are, and honestly, I’m here for it. To contextualize the sentence you just read, Sydney Sweeney rocked a stunning Alexander McQueen suit that featured an open back and a big bejeweled piece that started at her neck, and ran down her back and around her butt, hence the butt necklace. I don’t think there’s really another way to describe the look, but it’s a total mood, and it'd be kind of amazing if this became the next hot trend.

Whenever Sydney Sweeney takes the red carpet you know she’s going to rock whatever she has on. The Gen Z fashionista is known for hopping on trends, like the side part when Megan Fox brought it back , and making committed outfit choices, like wearing six-inch high heels or in this case rocking a butt necklace at the Berlin Film Festival, which you can see for yourself here:

(Image credit: glencocoforhair Instagram)

The Alexander McQueen look has a business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back vibe. The Euphoria star’s fit featured black trousers and a cropped blazer. However, that’s only the basics of the fit, the real star of the show is the silver embellishment that wraps around the front of Sweeney’s blazer up her spine and around her butt. While the back of the jacket is the real star of the show, you can see the unique suit from the front here:

(Image credit: Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Along with the butt necklace, the design also features a major trend. The cropped blazer is so cropped that it highlights Sweeney’s under-boob. She’s one of many actresses to hop on the under-boob trend, as Rachel Zegler rocked an under-boob baring dress to Paris Fashion Week, and Megan Fox was seen in a bright pink outfit that featured an ultra-cropped top, pink cargo pants and a big fuzzy pink bucket hat.

So, while Sweeney was hopping on one major fashion trend, she’s also paving her own path with this amazing McQueen ensemble. The statement that is the back of the blazer is surprising and beautiful. The detailed jewels were beautifully complimented by the open back, and with the actress deciding to wear her hair in a slicked-back bun, it truly highlights the butt necklace in all its glory.

Sweeney is not the only celeb who is showing up to the Berlin Film Festival in style and on-trend. While The White Lotus star was there to premiere her film Reality, Anne Hathaway was there to promote her film She Came to Me, and she did so by jumping on two major fashion trends. Not only did she rock a hooded ensemble, she also donned a see-through gown with leather bow ties for the film’s premiere. Both women have proven time, and time again that they are fashionistas in their own rights, and Berlin was no exception. They both showed up dressed to impress for their respective events.