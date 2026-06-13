Nicole Kidman (Or Should I Say Knickole?) Just Responded To Being On The Taylor Swift Knicks Girl Squad Shirts

While the New York Knicks won Game 4 of the NBA Finals, I think Taylor Swift and her girl squad won best dressed thanks to their matching punny T-shirts. Made by Alana Haim herself, the musician, her sister Este Haim, Taylor Swift and eventually Mariska Hargitay sat courtside in tops that said “Stevie Knicks,” “Knickelback” and “Knickole Kidman.” Now, Nicole (or should I say “Knickole”) Kidman has responded to the viral fashion moment.

I would assume it’d be an honor to have your name turned into a pun by Taylor Swift and her girl squad . That assumption turned out to be correct, as Kidman reposted Haim’s post about their “ girls just wanna have pun ” shirts on her Instagram story alongside a video of the pop star cheering on the Knicks during their game against the San Antonio Spurs that aired on the 2026 TV schedule . Take a look:

Image credit: Nicole Kidman's Instagram Image credit: Nicole Kidman's Instagram

The girls really were having so much fun, and it seemed the actress was too. Clearly, Nicole Kidman loved this punny moment, and she was cheering on the women and their viral moment.

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Now, we know Alana Haim made extra T-shirts. She told Vogue she did, and that’s how Mariska Hargitay ended up with one (which she was notably wearing in the viral image of her reacting to the Knicks winning ). So, maybe they could mail one to Nicole Kidman; I bet the Practical Magic star would treasure it.

Of course, it’s not shocking that Kidman was supportive of this punny moment. She was one of many celebrities to attend the Eras Tour a few years ago. She and her now-ex-husband, Keith Urban , went to a show in May of 2023, and a TikTok from the country singer shows they were enthusiastically supporting Swift, like Swift supports the Knicks.

With Game 5 of the NBA Finals fast approaching, I’m excited to see the fits people put together for what could be the last game of the series. While it’s unclear if Swift and co. will be present at this match that will take place in San Antonio, I hope they are, and I hope they have more pun T-shirts ready.

The public has gotten a real kick out of this fashion moment, and one of the subjects of the tops did too. So, I’d really like to see more. However, if that doesn’t happen, I’m thrilled with what we got. Those T-shirts were a moment, and they paired great with the Knicks' big win.

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So, with all that said and done, to see who shows up at Game 5 of the NBA Finals and to see, you know, the game itself, you can watch it on ABC tonight, June 13, at 8:30 p.m. ET. If the Knicks win, they win it all. If the Spurs win, the series will head back to New York for Game 6. While we don’t know the outcome of that game yet, we do know one thing: Knickole Kidman approved of the fabulous Knicks-themed T-shirts Taylor Swift and co. wore during Game 4.