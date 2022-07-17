Big Brother 24: Who Was Nominated And Who Won The Veto In Week 2

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, July 17th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 24 is back on track after a soft reset that followed Paloma Aguilar’s surprising exit. Taylor Hale went from unanimous evictee to someone with a second chance and renewed hope in the game , though fans worried about her future when Jasmine Davis won the Week 2 Head of Household . CinemaBlend has continued to watch the live feeds and update fans on the latest Season 24 house events and, now, we officially know who was nominated and who won the veto.

With her, HOH duties, Jasmine had a decision to make. She needed to figure out whether she wanted to make a big move or try to maintain the status quo and repeat Daniel Durston’s nominations in Week 1. Here’s how it all shook out and who won the veto that could change everything.

(Image credit: CBS)

Taylor Hale Was Nominated For Eviction

Anyone following the live feeds could’ve seen this coming. Taylor had a high probability of being re-nominated regardless of who won due to her current position in the house. However, Jasmine's win represented her worst-case scenario. Jasmine hasn’t connected with Taylor since an alleged conversation in which latter inferred that the former was fat. It's also worth noting that Jasmine was very close with Paloma and Alyssa Snider. For anyone wondering why that's relevant, those three more or less kicked off the anti-Taylor sentiment that's persisted in the house. I’m not even sure Taylor was surprised that she was on the block again and, if she survives this week, I think there’s a good chance she’ll be in a similar spot during the following week.

(Image credit: CBS)

Joseph “Pooch” Pucciarelli Was Nominated For Eviction

Not many could've seen Pooch’s nomination coming, even Jasmine. According to live feed conversations, Pooch immediately approached Jasmine and volunteered to be a pawn so they could get over without Jasmine risking nominating another Houseguest. She gladly accepted but, unfortunately for Pooch, this has led to some conversations regarding whether or not evicting him now and eliminating a player with some real power in the game is the better decision. We’ll see if it happens, but it seems like there are more people leaning towards evicting Pooch over Taylor for the moment.

(Image credit: CBS)

Michael Bruner Won The Veto

For the second time in this game, Michael won the power of veto. He used it in the first week to save himself from the veto block in Week 1 but, at this time, it’s hard to if he’ll use the tool again. Viewers know that Michael believes Taylor can be a potential ally for him but, if the house is serious about evicting Pooch over her, there’s no point in sticking his neck out and exposing that potential partnership.

Michael also talked to Jasmine and tried to sell her on backdooring someone who is an even bigger target than Pooch and Taylor, but Jasmine hasn’t been receptive to that so far. Michael still has a little time to convince her otherwise, though I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if he passes on using the veto. Saving Taylor might be something the fans really want, but ultimately it doesn’t impact Michael’s game too much, at the moment, if she goes home. Big Brother is always a game in which the unexpected happens, so there's really no telling for sure just how things will continue to play out.