Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won Head Of Household In Week 2, And Who They Might Nominate
By Mick Joest published
Another HOH is in the...H.
Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, July 15th. Read at your own risk!
Big Brother Season 24 got off to an incredibly rocky start, with the Paloma Aguilar controversy and fans being upset over the treatment of Taylor Hale. The expected events of the week still played out somewhat normally, at least until Paloma's surprise exit (due to “personal reasons”) led to a full reset in Week 2. The Backstage Pass twist is gone, and a new Head of Household is now in charge to hopefully get the game back on track for CBS viewers and Paramount+ subscribers.
Taylor's eviction felt like a guarantee in the original plans for last week, but a fresh HoH might just give her a new lease on game life. It all really depends on who wins this week, but based on what we know, her safety is all but guaranteed.
Jasmine Is The Week 2 Head Of Household
Those that watched Big Brother’s live eviction might be shocked to learn Jasmine Davis won the second HoH competition. During the live show, she stepped off a ledge following the qualifying competition and suffered an ankle injury that was serious enough that the show had to cut to commercial while other Houseguests carried her to the winners’ platform. She caught a lucky break, at least in one sense, and will now enjoy a week of recovery as the Head of Household.
Who Jasmine Might Nominate For Eviction
Jasmine hasn’t talked much game outside of her involvement in the “Girls’ Girls” group, but we know she also had something going with Paloma and Alyssa Snider where they wanted to partner with three other guys in the house. With Paloma gone, I’d assume all of that is in flux, but I don’t think it’s any secret who Jasmine would like to target in Week 2.
Unfortunately, Big Brother fans, it seems like Taylor is in trouble again. Jasmine hasn’t connected with Taylor after entering the house, and alleged to others that Taylor suggested she was fat. Jasmine's other nomination feels like more of a wild card scenario, but I think there’s a chance we’ll see Taylor on the block again. I’d also say Terrance Higgins is at risk, especially if Jasmine has no clear targets and just wants to put two people who have already been on the block back up there.
One potential saving grace for Taylor is that with Paloma gone, the Big Brother Houseguests count is eight men and seven women. That balance can sometimes factor into HoH decisions, and if Jasmine is looking for protection and wants to unite the ladies of the house to try and even the odds, she can definitely do that. As mentioned, Jasmine’s found her way into a couple of key alliances, but she hasn’t really unveiled any major gameplan for how she intends to play things. This week will be very telling in that regard, and will likely solidify some groups who hope to move forward together ahead of the upcoming twist. In short, everybody will want to keep an eye or three on the Paramount+ live feeds.
Big Brother airs on CBS (opens in new tab) on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursdays. The fun has only just begun in the house, so now is as good of a time as any to check out the live feeds and get the inside scoop on what’s happening.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.