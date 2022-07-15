Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won Head Of Household In Week 2, And Who They Might Nominate

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, July 15th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 24 got off to an incredibly rocky start, with the Paloma Aguilar controversy and fans being upset over the treatment of Taylor Hale . The expected events of the week still played out somewhat normally, at least until Paloma's surprise exit (due to “personal reasons”) led to a full reset in Week 2. The Backstage Pass twist is gone, and a new Head of Household is now in charge to hopefully get the game back on track for CBS viewers and Paramount+ subscribers.

Taylor's eviction felt like a guarantee in the original plans for last week, but a fresh HoH might just give her a new lease on game life . It all really depends on who wins this week, but based on what we know, her safety is all but guaranteed.

(Image credit: CBS)

Jasmine Is The Week 2 Head Of Household

Those that watched Big Brother’s live eviction might be shocked to learn Jasmine Davis won the second HoH competition. During the live show, she stepped off a ledge following the qualifying competition and suffered an ankle injury that was serious enough that the show had to cut to commercial while other Houseguests carried her to the winners’ platform. She caught a lucky break, at least in one sense, and will now enjoy a week of recovery as the Head of Household.

(Image credit: CBS)

Who Jasmine Might Nominate For Eviction

Jasmine hasn’t talked much game outside of her involvement in the “Girls’ Girls” group , but we know she also had something going with Paloma and Alyssa Snider where they wanted to partner with three other guys in the house. With Paloma gone, I’d assume all of that is in flux, but I don’t think it’s any secret who Jasmine would like to target in Week 2.

Unfortunately, Big Brother fans, it seems like Taylor is in trouble again. Jasmine hasn’t connected with Taylor after entering the house, and alleged to others that Taylor suggested she was fat. Jasmine's other nomination feels like more of a wild card scenario, but I think there’s a chance we’ll see Taylor on the block again. I’d also say Terrance Higgins is at risk, especially if Jasmine has no clear targets and just wants to put two people who have already been on the block back up there.

One potential saving grace for Taylor is that with Paloma gone, the Big Brother Houseguests count is eight men and seven women. That balance can sometimes factor into HoH decisions, and if Jasmine is looking for protection and wants to unite the ladies of the house to try and even the odds, she can definitely do that. As mentioned, Jasmine’s found her way into a couple of key alliances, but she hasn’t really unveiled any major gameplan for how she intends to play things. This week will be very telling in that regard, and will likely solidify some groups who hope to move forward together ahead of the upcoming twist. In short, everybody will want to keep an eye or three on the Paramount+ live feeds.