Big Brother 24 Spoilers: Who Won The Veto In Week 1?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, July 10th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 24 is underway, and the Houseguests are finally in the thick of the first full week of the competition. Come Thursday, one of the 16 Houseguests will go home, and fans eager for live feed reveals on veto winners and more ahead of the televised episodes want to know who was nominated and who won the veto ceremony. Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins are currently on the block, thanks to HOH Daniel Durston , and battled it out in the veto in hopes of surviving another week.

The ceremony is a chance for any nominee to take control of their fate or encourage someone else to take them off the block. Michael, Terrance, and Daniel competed alongside Indy Santos, Ameerah Jones, and Matt Turner. Only one could win, so who took the first veto necklace in Season 24? Let’s talk it out below, and break down whether or not it’ll be used.

Michael Won The Veto In Week 1

Michael ended up winning the veto and essentially saved his game. Socially, he got off to an awkward start in the house and as a result, became an easy target for eviction in the eyes of Daniel. Now, similar to Derek Xiao (who is allegedly joining The Amazing Race ) in Season 23, he pulled out the victory and prevented what would’ve otherwise been a unanimous vote towards his Week 1 eviction.

Will Michael Use The Veto?

Michael is a Big Brother superfan, to the point that he intentionally made sure that he wasn’t the first person in his group to enter the house. It looks like his superstition worked in his favor, considering his clutch veto win, and I’d be absolutely stunned if he doesn’t use it to take himself off the block. I’m sure Daniel might try to convince him not to, but he’s already made contingency plans for when Michael uses it.

Taylor Will Likely Be The Replacement Nominee

Daniel can’t nominate the Backstage Boss and pass holders, which leaves him with limited options for another nominee. In either case, it seems like he’s on board with nominating Taylor Hale, who's drawn the ire of a number of Houseguests in the game ( including the new women’s alliance ). It’s not entirely clear what Taylor did to earn this, and many fans think it’s unwarranted. It wouldn’t be the first time a Houseguest faced unfair criticism and isolation in the early game, though that doesn’t necessarily mean it's justified.

If it’s any consolation for Big Brother fans who feel sorry for Taylor, we still don’t know how the Backstage Pass holders twist, one of several big Season 24 reveals, will impact eviction night. Taylor might end up on the block with the house and be largely confident that she’s going home. But as Julie Chen Moonves says, “Expect the unexpected.”