Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 4 HOH, And Why It's Probably Going To Lead To A Big Fight

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother 26 live feeds as of Friday, August 9. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk.

Hats off to America for voting in Quinn Martin, as I suggested, as it made for an eventful Thursday live show despite the obvious outcome of Kenney Kelley leaving. Now, we have another week with Tucker Des Lauriers and Quinn in the game and a Head of Household competition that some may believe is more or less a formality. That said, we still have a winner and their strong belief that may ultimately cause yet another big fight in the Big Brother Season 26 house.

As a reminder, this is the last week that Quinn can use his "Deepfake HOH" power. With this ability, he'll be able to anonymously hijack the HOH from the winner this week and control all the nominations and renominations. Of course, those streaming Big Brother and even the Houseguests now know he has the power following the chaos after the Week 3 veto ceremony. So, because of that, there's still a great chance of a fight happening, thanks to who won the HOH.

(Image credit: CBS)

Angela Won The Week 4 HOH

When the feeds returned, I couldn't believe it. Angela Murray is the Head of Household yet again after winning in Week 1. The last time Angela was HOH, the house was a chaotic mess that featured her public blow-up on Matt Hardeman after the Week 1 veto. We know she's not afraid to start drama, especially since she's been largely ostracized from alliances since that week. That said, we already have a heads-up that she has a plan that will likely lead to a major fight.

(Image credit: CBS)

Angela Believes She Can Convince Quinn Not To Use His Power

Now that she's in charge of the house again, Angela is back to believing she's able to do anything she wants. She stated in conversations that she believes she can convince Quinn not to use his power, but that's probably because she doesn't know the full rules of it. She believes his power is good for six weeks in the game, and she is unaware that it expires this week if he doesn't use it.

In Week 4, I've only lost one of my picks! (Image credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming) Who Will Win Big Brother 26 According To Me, Who Has A Track Record Of Being Ridiculously Wrong

She doesn't know yet, but once Angela realizes there's no chance in hell Quinn won't hijack her Head of Household, I'm expecting sparks to fly. As I mentioned earlier, Angela has been on the outs with the house ever since her first week ended, and I believe she sees this as a real opportunity to solidify any remaining allies and possibly work out some new deals.

Once Quinn activates his power, and I feel 99% certain he will, the house will go back to ignoring Angela and start talking with Quinn to ensure they're safe. It's going to cause some problems with Angela, and I can already feel the fight that will come from it. I feel sad for the Big Brother Houseguests who have been hoping for a quiet week, of course, but the 2024 TV schedule's season has been great for drama!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aside from a fight, it sounds like Quinn's plan for nominations is Tucker, Rubina Bernabe, and Makensy Manbeck. I'm admittedly shocked he's nominating Tucker and giving him two opportunities to take himself off the block, considering his competition record thus far, but maybe he's afraid to nominate someone else and risk making another enemy. Still, if I were him, I'd at least consider a backdoor option and hope Tucker doesn't get picked for the veto. We'll see if he changes his mind.

Big Brother airs on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET as well as Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready for another exciting week and selfishly rooting for Tucker to survive again so we can see this big power struggle with Quinn continue to rage on.