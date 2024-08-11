Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 4 Veto, And How Quinn Was Just Put In A Tricky Situation

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 26 live feeds as of Sunday, August 11th. Watch the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Quinn Martin has been having a wild week on Big Brother, and it's not even fully over yet. After surviving being nominated by America to compete in the A.I. Arena, things seemed to be looking up, since he could still hijack the HOH competition and get his rivals out of the game. Unfortunately, this task got off to a rocky start, and the situation only got worse after the veto ceremony.

To begin, Quinn lost the opportunity to use Angela Murray as a pawn when she won her second HOH. Undeterred by the fact one of his biggest rivals was now safe for the week, he used his power to control her nominations, and then selected Tucker Lauriers, Makensy Manbeck, and Cedric Hodges for eviction. Now that readers who aren't streaming Big Brother live feeds are caught up, let's talk about the veto competition and what it means for Quinn next.

Tucker Won The Week 4 Veto

Tucker winning a competition at this point is becoming akin to the phrase "water is wet." It seems like no one in the house can excel at competitions the way he can, which is obviously great for Tucker, because he has to win as much as he possibly can to even stand a chance at jury at this point.

I'm not surprised, and I'm still kind of wondering why Quinn didn't wait until after the veto to nominate him. It's just bad gameplay, although as someone who has Tucker on my list of people to win, I'm not complaining.

With Angela And Tucker Off The Table, Quinn's Big HOH Coup Is Turning Into A Bust

After using his veto on Angela last week, Tucker doesn't seem to be making that mistake again. He's fully committed to staying in the house another week, which puts Quinn in a bad position. The two people he wanted out most will remain in the game, and now he's throwing a Hail Mary pass of sorts to try and salvage this week.

Right now, it seems like he plans to put Rubina Bernabe on the block, which could have a two-fold goal. He may be hoping that Tucker will not remove himself from the block because he's had a showmance with her. Second, taking out Rubina would at least weaken Tucker's position in the house, which is good for Quinn.

Regardless of how this week plays out, Quinn is in a bad position, since those who want to win Big Brother try to keep a low profile. Quinn has not only been exposed as a power player, he's now an expendable target for his alliance with his power extinguished. If someone outside of his Pentagon alliance (Quinn, Cedric, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Chelsie Baham, Brooklyn Rivera) wins the HOH, I could see him being targeted and his allies being willing to cut ties thanks to his untrustworthy gameplay thus far. And to think, he was looking like a mastermind of the game just two weeks ago!

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET and on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm excited to see how the rest of this week plays out and to find out what the next big twist will be once the A.I. Arena finally ends.