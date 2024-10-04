Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Final Four HOH And Who They Nominated For Eviction

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother 26 live feeds as of Friday, October 4th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV and read at your own risk!

As bittersweet as it may be, considering how fantastic this season has been, Big Brother 26's run on the 2024 TV schedule is almost over. It's finally time for the most important Head of Household of the season, as it will guarantee the winner will be present on finale night. And, along with this pivotal HOH being crowned overnight, they've already chosen their nominees.

CinemaBlend is still streaming Big Brother's live feeds and has a breakdown of what happened ahead of Sunday's episode. While there's still a veto competition to play that will tell the rest of the story, this will give us a good idea of what finale night will look like.

(Image credit: CBS)

Chelsie Won The Final Four HOH

Chelsie Baham won the HOH competition, proving she's the most deserving winner of Big Brother 26. This is her fourth HOH win of the season, which hasn't been done since Vanessa Rousso in Season 17. It also gives her a chance to be the first Houseguest since Season 16's Frankie Grande to win the HOH five times, which would tie her for the record of most HOH wins in a single season. If she can pull that off, I think she's in the conversation as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

(Image credit: CBS)

Chelsie Nominated MJ And Cam For Eviction

Apparently, Big Brother didn't want to waste any time after the HOH, so Chelsie went ahead and did her nominations before Friday began. She nominated Cam Sullivan-Brown and Makensy "MJ" Manbeck for eviction, which may cause some readers a bit of shock. Is Chelsie turning on her two closest allies right before the finale?

No, and truthfully, her nominations hardly matter. It all comes down to who wins the veto, and they will cast the sole vote to evict. Rubina Bernabe not being on the block now doesn't come into play unless she wins the veto, and given her atrocious competition history this season, I'm not sure she can beat any of the remaining Houseguests.

Even in the "worst-case scenario" in which Rubina wins, Chelsie will be golden either way. Rubina taking out Cam or MJ would only help Chelsie further at this stage and maybe make it easier for her to win the Final HOH at the next stage. Regardless of what happens this week, she won't be sweating the end result all that much.

My only hope for this week is that everyone who wants to win Big Brother will try to make a move that puts them in the best position to win. I'm specifically referring to MJ, who has largely let Chelsie control her every game move to this point. If MJ feels safer with Rubina in the Final 3 over Cam, she should go with that option. Whether she actually will, we'll have to wait and see.

Big Brother airs on CBS this Sunday, October 6, at 10:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see how the competition goes down and what everyone's plans are before the veto competition.