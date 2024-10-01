As Big Brother’s Matt Hardeman Taunts Angela Murray On TikTok, She Told Us Whether She’ll Watch Her Season When She Gets Home

Big Brother 26 is nearing its endgame on the Fall TV schedule, though some viewers declared it over when Angela Murray walked out the door. Though I went from a hater to fan of Angela, I can't say I feel the same, but I will miss her antics and wild energy she brought to the season. Of course, not everyone was upset. Former Houseguest Matt Hardeman mocked her on social media, as I had to ask Angela about her plans to watch the season.

Not every Houseguest immediately jumps into streaming Big Brother when they get home, of course, especially when their game is full of controversial moments. At the same time, she more or less set the tone for why I and many others love Season 26 after her wild blow-up on Matt Hardeman in Week 1. Now that she's in the jury house, CinemaBlend asked if she's eager to watch the show while Matt did a victory lap on TikTok.

Matt Mocks Angela on TikTok

I don't think anyone was happier to see Angela get evicted than Matt, after she immediately targeted him in Week 1 as a womanizer of sorts, and called him out in front of the entire house. As such, when Zingbot targeted Angela and her unpredictable behavior, Matt felt compelled to use the audio in a celebratory dance, featuring "crazy eyes" and all:

It's petty, but I'll let him have this one. Matt has had to spend 95% of this season at home thanks to Angela, and as such played a small part in this iconic season. He's allowed to be happy that his rival was mocked, and eventually evicted. It's a small consolation, but one all the same.

Angela Shares Plans For Watching Big Brother 26

As Matt continued to do his thing on social media, Angela recorded interviews for the media about her experience playing Big Brother. As stated, CinemaBlend wanted to know her plans for watching the season or if she'd skip out like others have in the past, and she laid out what her plan is at the moment:

Yeah. I would love to watch. I’ll probably be mortified, but I would love to watch and see what was going on behind those doors that I was so paranoid about and to see if any of my paranoia or intuition was accurate. I would love to watch. Will I be watching right when I get home? No, because I’ll be holding onto those grandbabies and not soon letting go because I miss them so, so much. I’ll watch but it’ll probably be a bit before I do.

Angela would love to watch her season of Big Brother, but she also has a family she needs to reconnect with. I can't say anything with certainty, but she does not intend to pursue the post-show influencer direction many Houseguests take after playing the game.

Then again, I can't say that with certainty. Out of everyone who competed in Season 26, Angela is the one with the most television experience, so maybe she's destined for more of the spotlight. I know there are already reality television fans hoping to see her on a future season of The Traitors or maybe even Survivor. After all the fun she got started in Big Brother, I'm sure she'll be entertaining an offer or two.

Before that, she'll have to decide the winner of Big Brother 26 on CBS on Sunday, October 13th. CinemaBlend is still tracking the house events until the very end, so be sure to check in with us for updates on who is going home or see what else is premiering throughout the rest of the year.