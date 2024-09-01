Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 7 Veto, And The Big Issue It Created For Quinn's HOH

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, September 1st. Watch the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

From the very start of Week 7, I said that Quinn Martin made a mistake winning Head of Household, and now we're finally getting to see why. After nominations already put some blood on his hands after he was forced to nominate two allies, he's potentially going to have to miss out on evicting his main target this week.

CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother's live feeds and keeping tabs on all the activities in the house ahead of the episodes. Now, as Rubina Bernabe, Kimo Apaka, and Angela Murray await to find out whether or not they'll be evicted this week, the results of the veto ceremony may throw the rest of the house for a loop yet again.

Leah Won The Week 7 Veto

I wrote about Leah Peters becoming a new top player in Big Brother 26 after Tucker Des Lauriers' eviction, and right after that, she won her first competition. Not only has she never been nominated for eviction halfway through the game, but she's now secured a key comp win that could inject some chaos into a predictable week. That's assuming she goes through with her plan for the veto, which would put Quinn in a bad position.

Leah Wants To Use The Veto To Take Angela Off The Block

Angela has had such a charmed run in Big Brother to this point that I went from being a hater to a fan. Despite her constant paranoia and wild antics, she's managed to survive in this game thanks to the grace of others, but Quinn's HOH seemed to be the end of the line.

That is until Leah went up to the HOH room on Sunday morning and told Quinn she wanted to use the veto to save Angela. Quinn wasn't thrilled to hear this news, considering he'd already made it clear to people that his main target was Angela; in saving her, he was going to have to nominate yet another person. He already had two supposed allies on the block, Rubina and Kimo, so adding a potential third with the guarantee that one of them leaves is not great for his game.

Quinn has so far tried to tell Leah that taking Angela off the block would be an unpopular move with the house at large, and that it could cause some to think the two are in league with each other. I'm not sure if Leah felt swayed by anything he told her, but to his credit, the advice is worth considering if she wants to win Big Brother.

Tucker stuck out his neck for Angela time and time again, and getting close to her ultimately just proved to be part of his undoing. If Leah's doing this in an attempt to win Angela's favor, it may not do anything for her. If she's doing it to weaken Quinn's game and make him more of a target, though, she's making a great move because he'll leave this week with some Houseguests coming after him if he has to put another person up for eviction after the veto is used.

We'll have to wait and see if Leah uses the veto and continue to watch new episodes of Big Brother on CBS on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's hoping Angela doesn't sabotage her chances of getting saved by Leah, which live feed viewers know is a legitimate possibility.