Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 7 HOH, And Why I Think Them Winning Was A Mistake

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 26 live feeds as of Friday, August 30th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV and read at your own risk!

Tucker Des Lauriers' eviction has created a soft reset in Big Brother 26, and under most circumstances, now would've been the perfect time for some of the new power players to step up and snag a key victory in the Head of Household competition. It turns out, none of them were lucky enough to get that win. Also, on top of that, I'm not so sure the person who did win is in the best position by putting themselves in power this week.

CinemaBlend was up and streaming Big Brother's live feeds as the season continues on the 2024 TV schedule, and it feels like this week's HOH has too many potential land mines to step on and hurt what few alliances they had built. So, let's talk out why I think it might've been best if they just laid low rather than getting this big win.

(Image credit: CBS)

Quinn Won The Week 7 HOH

Quinn Martin technically won his first Head of Household. However, it's really his second victory after he stole Angela Murray's second reign using the Deepfake HOH power. Ironically, that was a week that many Big Brother fans thought Quinn completely misplayed his big opportunity, and I think there's a good chance we'll see that happen again this week.

(Image credit: CBS)

Quinn Lost His Primary Rival With Tucker Leaving, But He Is Guaranteed To Make New Ones This Week

This past week couldn't have gone any better for Quinn. T'Kor Clottey managed to take out her own ally during her Week 6 HOH, and she removed Quinn's biggest rival in the game. Tucker leaving would've made Kimo Apaka and T'Kor more receptive to the alliance they have, and he was on relatively good terms with Rubina Bernabe. Granted, she might've soured on him after her showmance partner left, but T'Kor and Kimo could've talked her off of targeting him if she had won.

Read More About Big Brother (Image credit: CBS) I Didn't Realize How Many Big Brother 26 Cast Members Were On TV Before, And I Have Mixed Feelings Now

Quinn also gained a tremendous amount of goodwill and solidarity with Chelsie Baham, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and everyone else who was a part of the vote flip. For now, it seems like he's locked into aligning with them out of solidarity, considering he stated his targets for this week are Angela Murray, Rubina, and Kimo.

He's protecting the side of the house that flipped and burning two people who believe they're his true allies. It's not going to go well for him, seeing as T'Kor is so sure none of them will see the block she's liable to fly off the handle on him if her allies are nominated:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

T'Kor saying that all three of them will survive this week. T'Kor telling Kimo to not seem so defeated. T'Kor adamant that they should not even be an option. T'Kor says the South side of Chicago is going to come out! pic.twitter.com/pwex8NsPQuAugust 30, 2024

As if burning bridges with Rubina, Kimo, and T'Kor wasn't bad enough, there's still a veto to play before the week is up. Quinn will have to renominate one of the people he's tentatively aligned with. And based on how this season has gone so far, they won't forget about that and will return the favor once they get the opportunity.

I think Quinn's nominations are in line with what all of the other people he voted with would've done, I just don't believe it was him that had to make that move. Those who want to win Big Brother try to keep blood off of their hands, and hours after finally losing the biggest person gunning for him, he's primed to make a whole batch of new rivals. Had he just stayed off to the side this week, he likely wouldn't have been in danger of going home, and he would've quietly had a bulk of the house aligned with him.

This circles back to what I think the main problem is with Quinn in Big Brother 26. He wants to make big moves and be remembered as an iconic player, and I think that has worked to his disadvantage thus far. I think there's a good chance the decisions he makes this week will ultimately lead to his undoing. That's just my opinion though, and so far, three of the people I thought would win Big Brother have been evicted!

We'll see how Quinn fairs as Big Brother continues on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET and on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm excited to see if this show can maintain the same unpredictability it has had the first six weeks, but we'll see how that goes with the most dynamic player in the game out of the house.