Big Brother 26: Who Are The Top Power Players With Tucker Out Of The House?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from Big Brother Season 26's Week 6 eviction episode. Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

Tucker Des Lauriers had a bold way of playing Big Brother, and unfortunately, it finally caught up to him. He volunteered to be on the block during T'Kor Clottey's Week 6 HOH, and after Cam Sullivan-Brown won the veto, he had to win in the A.I. Arena. Unfortunately, he misunderstood the puzzle, and now one of the biggest power players in Season 26 is officially evicted. So, who will take his place?

I see Big Brother fans talking about how the game has hit a reset with Tucker out of the game, but I don't see it that way. As someone streaming Big Brother's live feeds, I see three Houseguests who just took a major leap with him gone and are primed to take over as the new power player running the house. Let's talk about the ones set to take over in Week 7 and beyond, and why this is great for them.

(Image credit: CBS)

Chelsie

Chelsie Baham was already seen as a strong player after her Week 2 Head of Household. Now that she rolled the dice and ensured the votes were in place to send Tucker out the door, she has a camaraderie with everyone else she pulled in to make that vote happen. Additionally, she was already on good terms with T'Kor, so she only has to worry about Rubina Bernabe and Kimo Apaka putting her on the block this week as revenge for sending out Tucker. I think her chances of winning escalated drastically, but who knows if the game will continue to swing in chaotic directions with Tucker gone?

(Image credit: CBS)

Makensy

Makensy Manbeck has had to fight for her life in the A.I. Arena twice now, and she's clutched it out with a big win both times. As much as she likes to say she's not a competitive threat, it's clear she's one of the better competitors in the house when it comes to puzzles and physical challenges. With the season getting closer to the jury, she might be able to use that competitive dominance to easily slide to the late stages, where each win makes a difference down the stretch. I thought she'd be evicted this week if she didn't beat Tucker, so this was a huge win for her game that may keep her safe much longer.

(Image credit: CBS)

Leah

Leah Peters is one of the only Houseguests who hasn't been up for eviction in Big Brother Season 26, which is wild considering how close it was to happening for her this week. Leah managed to use her social game to convince T'Kor she was worth keeping off the block, and while I think there will be people pointing fingers about who to target in Week 7, I don't see any of them pointed in her direction. She can keep skating along in the background for now, but we'll have to wait and see if she ever jumps and makes a move for her game when it matters.

Will any of these Houseguests become the next Tucker? I'm not sure, though I have to hope at least one of them can rise up to combat Angela Murray's wild moments that make her so polarizing to Big Brother fans. I've already seen comments that this season isn't worth watching with Tucker out, so hopefully, one of these three can prove us wrong soon!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET and on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. CinemaBlend will be watching to see who wins the HOH ahead of the episode and, of course, reporting on other great shows on the 2024 TV schedule, so there's plenty of reason to stick with us.