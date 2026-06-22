Big Brother 28 Rumor Claims A Houseguest From The Show's Most Controversial Season Will Return

There have been plenty of rumors about Big Brother Season 28 ever since it was suggested this year would feature several returning Houseguests. Fans are keeping a close eye on what former players are up to as the premiere date approaches on the 2026 TV schedule, and it looks like there's reason to believe Elissa Reilly Slater is coming back to play.

The news comes from a blind item making rounds on Twitter in which an anonymous source hinted Elissa is coming back to Big Brother for the first time since Season 15. Here's what it says (via: @RachelsHOHKey):

A photo circulating internally was reportedly pulled from wider distribution shortly after it began spreading among the studio's production staff. After a former champion came up short in her return last season, the franchise is bringing back her sister, yet again, for the upcoming season. The sister played shortly after the champion's original win, on a season that remains one of the franchise's most controversial.

As far as "blind item" rumors go, it's pretty easy to decipher who is being talked about here. Elissa joined the show one season after her sister Rachel Reilly's iconic win in Season 14, and Season 15 is without a doubt still Big Brother's most controversial season. Additionally, fans are well aware Rachel came up short in her return for Season 27, so assuming this rumor is legit, there's no denying Elissa is the person in question.

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As usual, some fans are getting hype and ready for her and other fan favorites to return, and I have to be the downer to say take this with a grain of salt. To start, we don't even know for sure there will be returnees this season, despite the clues being dropped to suggest that. Any longtime fan will point out that people guess it'll be a season of returnees literally every year, and former Houseguests certainly take advantage of the speculation to boost their social platforms at times. That said, I love to theorize with the best of them, so here's my argument that Elissa is indeed headed back to Big Brother.

Elissa's Been Active On Social Media, But Not So Fast

Once rumors popped up regarding Elissa being on social media, many people pointed out that she hadn't posted on X in close to a week. That said, I personally saw a story shared to her Instagram Stories less than a day ago before it was deleted. It's possible that Story was scheduled to post automatically before she went in sequester, which has to be happening soon. There's also the possibility that Elissa isn't in Big Brother Season 28 and she shared the post herself!

There's also a third option, and that would be that her sister Rachel Reilly, or someone else, is running social media for her. When Rachel returned last season, her husband and former Houseguest Brendon Villegas logged into her accounts and pretended to be her to throw people off the trail. If Elissa is in BB and had the foresight to ask someone to do the same thing, that would be such a great callback.

Elissa Would Not Be The Only Season 15 Alumni Returning To Television

Despite honoring its past in previous seasons, Big Brother has done its best not to acknowledge Season 15. While controversies seem to happen in just about every season, the series was put in the spotlight that season when several Houseguests made racist remarks and personal attacks toward one another. A disclaimer was added ahead of episodes to warn viewers, and some Houseguests lost their jobs after the season was over.

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It's curious that Elissa is being rumored to return now, but she's not the only Season 15 alum plotting a return to television. Aaryn Williams (formerly Gries), who was responsible for many racist remarks, is reportedly filming for the upcoming Bravo series Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives.

If Aaryn can find her way back to reality television after her stint on Big Brother, I can hardly blame CBS for deciding it will now acknowledge Season 15 again. It's still available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription, though I warn people who watch, it can be triggering. Still, it'd be worth a watch of a few episodes just to see Elissa in action and get a sense of why fans love her so much for those unfamiliar.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Catch up on previous seasons of Big Brother with Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Big Brother Season 28 is premiering on CBS on July 9th with a 90-minute premiere, so hopefully all our questions are answered by then. Fortunately, we only have a couple of weeks left to wait before we can put all the speculation to rest!