One Of Big Brother's Most Controversial Houseguests May Be Returning To TV On Bravo

One of Big Brother's most controversial Houseguests of all time, Aaryn Gries, might be heading back to television. As we wait for Season 28's arrival on the 2026 TV schedule, the Season 15 Houseguest could be coming back to reality television via a series on Bravo.

News comes from the network that it greenlit Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives. While nothing official was said about who will appear in the upcoming show, a former Big Brother Season 21 Houseguest, Kat Dunn, had something to share. In a since-deleted post (after sharing later that she had to check if she signed an NDA), Dunn revealed that Gries is allegedly part of the cast of this series (via @TheBigBroTea):

Ok so tea - Bravo filmed a pilot with me and my friends in Dallas but they ended up going with this one in Boerne and don't shoot the messenger but I heard Aaryn Gries is in this one lol

The rumor is unconfirmed, but if true, it's pretty wild. Season 15 of Big Brother was so controversial that the series hasn't welcomed back any of its cast to the series, including its winner Andy Herren. Gries was among the worst offenders of that season, as we get into below for those who don't want to revisit her episodes with a Paramount+ subscription.

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What Made Aaryn Gries So Controversial On Big Brother?

The Big Brother house in Season 15 had a toxic dynamic, and things got personal between the cast pretty early into the game. While she wasn't the only Houseguest who made racist comments, Aaryn Gries was one of the worst offenders and was even spotlighted by host Julie Chen Moonves on The Talk. The hostess noted that she was particularly offended by Gries' derogatory comments about Asians.

Those were just a few of the racist comments BB fans caught Aaryn saying, and those eventually had consequences. The LATimes reported she lost her modeling contract, which led to an official apology from Gries for her words and a promise to do better.

Gries is now married, has four children, and is known as Aaryn Williams. She has close to 350k followers on Instagram and 53k on X. While other former Houseguests lost their jobs after the show, she's found success on social media and may have just landed herself back on television.

What Is Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives About?

From the official description, Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives will follow a group of women living in Boerne, Texas, who spend their time raising children, living on ranches, and keeping their tight-knit community together. Of course, it wouldn't be a Bravo series without some drama, which I can expect we'll see plenty of.

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I'm curious to see if Aaryn Gries is a part of the series and if she is in the main cast. If so, I have to wonder if the show will address the elephant in the room, in that she's one of Big Brother's most infamous Houseguests of all time. Houseguests have since been expelled for some of what she did, as the franchise enacted a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to racism.

If Aaryn is in Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives, I'm curious how the Big Brother fandom and other former Houseguests will react. Will there be backlash, or will she come full circle and earn a chance at redemption in the reality television world? We'll see, as I'm sure there will be plenty of reactions if her casting is officially announced.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Watch Big Brother Season 15 in its entirety on Paramount+ right now. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

We don't have a release date for Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives on Bravo, but Big Brother Season 28 is expected to premiere on CBS this summer. I don't expect to see Aaryn pop on there, but then again, I didn't expect her to appear on television again in the first place.