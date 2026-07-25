What Rome Told Me About Lyric Possibly Moving On In The Big Brother House
Showmances don't always last forever.
Showmances are fun in Big Brother, but it's not a guarantee they'll have a happy ending. Season 28's Rome Seymour and Lyric Medeiros could be the next Brendon and Rachel Villegas, or they could be the next Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez. Rome told CinemaBlend he's prepared for both possibilities, and he shared his honest thoughts about Lyric potentially moving on.
As those watching Big Brother online with a Paramount+ subscription witness the aftermath of the Week 4 Head of Household competition, I sat down and talked to Rome about the possibility of Lyric moving on while he's outside of the house. As I was talking about the hypothetical scenario, Rome said he had this exact convo with her before his eviction:
He smiled while talking, but I'm unsure if that was because he was so certain it wouldn't happen, or a bit anxious about having to acknowledge he has no control over the situation. Either is valid, in my opinion, as it would certainly suck to meet someone who could be "the one" and then potentially not have contact with them for two and a half months.
All I know is what Rome said, and he went on to say he's not worried about Lyric. Ultimately, the relationship will be what it's meant to be, and if things don't work out and she moves on before leaving, he's at peace with that:
Rome and Lyric have been a hot topic since Big Brother Season 28 started, with their showmance starting as early as Day 2 in the house. Since then, we've seen them kissing a lot on the feeds, cuddling together while they sleep, and there was a "boner walk" controversy.