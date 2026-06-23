Big Brother's Season 28 Live Feeds May Be Getting A Shake Up, But I Have Another Theory

Big Brother Season 28's premiere date is rapidly approaching on the 2026 TV schedule, and wild things are happening we can't explain. Specifically, a livestream test has gone up on the site's official YouTube account, and it has some wondering if the live feeds are going to be available on another platform.

An unlisted video on the official Big Brother channel is in the midst of testing a livestream that, as of writing, has been going on for over 17 hours. It's a curious thing, considering we already have access to live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, and on Pluto TV as well. Given that, I have an alternate theory that would both elevate the BB experience that makes more sense than putting the live feeds on yet another platform.

Big Brother Might Be Partnering With Content Creators And Former Houseguests For Live Feed Watch Parties

Big Brother fans want returning Houseguests and have been speculating that Season 28 will feature everyone from Season 15's Elissa Reilly to Season 23's Derek Xiao. As I keep reminding people every time I post a rumor related to it, CBS has not confirmed that this season will feature returning Houseguests. How could CBS possibly appease fans this season if they end up giving us a bunch of unknowns rather than former Houseguests?

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My guess would be they'll be attempting to do what other reality fan sites have done for a while, and attempt to create a live-feed watchalong page with former Houseguests hosting. Many Houseguests are comfortable livestreaming on both Twitch and other platforms, and could be tapped to participate in a stream in which viewers watch them watch the live feeds. Honestly, they could still do this even if returning Houseguests are in the season, so I think it's a possibility either way.

Why Big Brother Adding Live Feeds To YouTube Doesn't Make Sense To Me

While it's totally possible Paramount+ is looking to add the live feeds to yet another platform, I'm not sure that makes sense. Even if people don't want to pay for a subscription to the streaming platform, the ad-supported option on Pluto TV works great, and is absolutely free. Networks like making money, so it just doesn't make sense to further dilute potential profit by creating a third place for people to tune in.

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The good news is that, with the Big Brother premiere just around the corner, we won't have to wait long for answers. I do hope that there are some quality-of-life improvements coming to the live feeds ahead of Season 28, as we've taken a step back in recent years. The removal of the "flashback" feature was a big blow to the live feed crowd, who now have to watch around the clock to catch every moment. So it would be great if that returned.

I would also love live feeds to be available on Night 1 after the premiere, as the first week of the game is so vital to see when it comes to figuring out Houseguest dynamics and why some people get along, and others don't.

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Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Get ready for Big Brother by subscribing now to Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

We'll see what's going on once Big Brother premieres over on CBS on July 9th. As much as I'm loving the speculation leading up to Season 28, I can't wait until we have some confirmation about what's on the way and finally get into this season!