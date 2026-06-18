Big Brother Season 28's Latest Promo Has Me Convinced I Know The Theme And Twist

Big Brother Season 28's premiere date is rapidly approaching on the 2026 TV schedule, which means CBS is hyping viewers up with promos reminding them to tune in for the 90-minute premiere. As fans hunt for clues about what this season's theme and big twist are, I'm convinced I know how "eras" and past Houseguests factor in.

While it's not always the case, Big Brother promos have occasionally dropped teases about what the upcoming season is about. This brings us to the latest ad for the CBS reality series, which features a quick flash of BB logos past and present. Take a look below:

The new logo features zingbot, the iconic pink floatie, an hourglass, and the old big brother eye! With flashes of previous eras of big brothers logo! #BB28 pic.twitter.com/Z7XMQvVUfZJune 18, 2026

Zingbot is cool, but that's not what I'm focused on here. I find it interesting that Big Brother's latest promo features a quick rotating evolution of the show's logo over the years. Is it just fancy VFX or a clue? I think it's the latter, and now I feel like I have a good idea about what this season's theme and twist could be.

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The Throwback Logos Feel Like Further Evidence We Have Returning Houseguests Playing

We've been speculating for a couple of weeks now that Big Brother Season 28 will feature returning Houseguests, thanks to a cryptic post by host Julie Chen Moonves, as well as the press release for this season removing "all-new" ahead of Houseguests, which was standard in previous releases. Now, with these throwback logos, I feel more confident than ever that we're going to see people from the past, though we've only been able to rule out a few names thus far.

Other people online have pointed to Big Brother using a lot of past footage from previous seasons in its promos, but I don't read into that a lot. To start, it's not like they can use footage from the upcoming season, as it hasn't started yet. Additionally, we've seen that done plenty in the past, though I will admit there does seem to be an intentional effort to use footage from multiple past seasons rather than more current ones.

I Think The Logos Hint That Big Brother Will Do An "Eras" Season

When it comes to themes, Big Brother likes to try to draw from pop culture when it can. Season 26 leaned heavily into AI, for example, and while that might've been more relevant for Season 28, I think we're getting a season tied to "eras."

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Yes, Taylor Swift has impacted another facet of pop culture, though I don't think we're getting a season dedicated to her specifically. Instead, I think Big Brother will explore its "eras" and call back to the past through certain weeks in the season.

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Maybe this means that slop will revert to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for a couple of weeks, or that the dripping water endurance competition from Season 10 will return. The possibilities are endless, and while I can't say with 100% certainty the theme is "Eras," it's the best guess I've got so far!

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Make sure to pick up Paramount+ ahead of Big Brother Season 28. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Big Brother Season 28 kicks off on July 9th with a 90-minute premiere on CBS and on streaming for those with a Paramount+ subscription. Tune in to see what all these teases amount to, and whether we're going to get returning Houseguests this season or not.