A Wild Big Brother 28 Rumor Has Me Stressed And Hoping It's Not True

With just days before Big Brother Season 28 moves in its Houseguests and the season premiere hits the 2026 TV schedule, a new rumor has me feeling all distraught. While it was initially rumored this season would feature returning players from past seasons, a notable insider is hinting there may only be one former Houseguest coming back, and not even an ideal competitor.

This whole thing started when rumors on X started that the split house theory between "veterans and newbies" was accurate, but not in the way some assumed. Instead, it was speculated that reality stars from other shows like Survivor and The Amazing Race would be part of the veteran cast, and that only one person would be a true returning Houseguest from Big Brother. This was seemingly confirmed by noted insider Hamsterwatch, who said the following when asked how many "returnees" they were expecting. They wrote:

Technically, one.

One returning Big Brother Houseguest isn't the end of the world, and we've seen it before. Unfortunately, it's the person it likely is that has me beside myself if this rumor is true, as mounting evidence suggests it's Season 26 Houseguest Angela Murray.

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Big Brother Bringing Angela Murray As Its Sole Returning Houseguest Feels Like A Big Mistake

Assuming the Houseguests saying Angela is definitely in sequester are correct, I can't believe Big Brother would select her as the sole returnee to represent past seasons. As mentioned, we've seen this before, with Rachel Reilly's return being the latest example. In fact, this has happened quite a few times, with additional opportunities to play given to Houseguests who either fell just short of winning, or stood a good chance of doing so.

The problem is, Angela was never even close to winning, nor was she known for being exceptionally good at any one part of Big Brother. She was known for starting drama, to the point there was heavy speculation she was a plant put in by CBS to spice things up rather than actually win.