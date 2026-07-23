Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Veterans Have Control Of The Game, But I Think They Might Ruin It Soon

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 28 live feeds as of Thursday, July 23rd. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Things couldn't be going better for the reality television veterans in Big Brother. Rick Devens gave them some added power and comfort with his Week 2 Head of Household win, and the fact that he also won the Week 2 veto only made it sweeter. With the security of the Tool Shed, they can skate on to the midpoint of the game without much trouble, so of course they're probably about to ruin it by overthinking things.

Dee Valladares and Rick may know Survivor, but as Cirie Fields learned in Season 25, Big Brother is a different beast. In their eagerness to make moves, they may just blow up their majority alliance, and Angela Murray's paranoia is not helping.

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The Vets Are Discussing Moves That Could Break Up The Crossovers

With it looking increasingly likely that this week ends with either Rome Seymour or Jason De Puy walking out of Big Brother in Week 2, Dee and Angela thought it was time to prepare to target their next enemies. Unfortunately, they're convinced that Crossover-alliance members Barrett Pfeiffer and Drew Campbell need to go to protect their position.

That alone is messier than Angela Murray badmouthing past Houseguests on the live feeds, but it gets worse. Angela and Dee are trying to form new separate alliances with people like Lala Verrett and Taylor Brown, but are realizing their current goals don't align with their new allies. It's messy, and despite Devens trying to advocate against turning on Barrett and Drew, it looks like the chances of that happening are growing, and it'd be the end of the Crossovers.

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The Vets Have A Decent Chance To Steamroll The Season With The Tool Shed, And These Overplays Could Ruin That

While others watching Big Brother online may prefer the vets to blow up their games and shake up the house dynamic, I know Survivor fans may be upset that Dee and Devens might not be long for the house if they do this. I can't guarantee it'll happen, but what I can say is we've seen a past Survivor player engage in this kind of overthinking before.

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Cirie Fields made similar mistakes when she played Big Brother in Season 25, opting to immediately target members of her own alliance rather than completely handle those outside of her numbers first. She went after solid allies Hisam Goueli and Red Utley to ensure she had a better grip on the alliance, but then dwindling those numbers ultimately led to her losing her closest allies, Izzy Gleicher and her son Jared Fields, soon after. Maybe Survivor players just can't adapt to the slow pace of Big Brother, and they try to make too many moves too fast?