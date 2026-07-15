Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The House Target Shifts Ahead Of Week 1 Eviction

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 28 live feeds as of Wednesday, July 15th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

Dee Valladares' Week 1 Head of Household reign is almost at an end, which means the first eviction of Big Brother Season 28 is imminent. With the results of the veto competition forcing her to put up a fourth Houseguest for nomination, it seemed clear who was going home. Of course, plans can always change in this game, and it seems the targeting is shifting just ahead of the vote.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online, and I'm glued to the live feeds via my Paramount+ subscription. While it seemed like Ashley Trail was going to walk out the door on Thursday with little argument from the house, we have our first change of heart, as Dee started making moves Tuesday evening.

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Amy Was The House Target, But Dee Is Pushing For Yash Or Taylor

Dee originally made it clear she wanted Amy out of the house but, late on Tuesday night, began to question if that was the right move. The HOH decided that Ashley is actually good for her game and, if she's wanting safety heading into Week 2, it's good to have allies.

As a result, she's using her two main alliances, The Crossovers (Rick Devens, Angela Murray, Barrett Pfeiffer, and Drew Campbell) and The Red Corner (Kamu Kirk, Haley Thogmartin, and Chuk Anyanwu), to ensure Ashley lives to see another week. Assuming just those people vote the way she wants, Ashley will be safe if she doesn't win the BB Blockbuster. Bad news for Taylor and Yash, who don't seem to know they're in danger if they lose the Blockbuster.

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Being "Inconsequential" Has Saved Ashley...This Time

Dee is letting Kamu take the lead in thinking it's his idea to save Ashley, but the overall logic in keeping her over Yash or Taylor is simple. Ashley is "inconsequential" to the game at this point, having yet to form a solid alliance with anyone in the house. Yash and Taylor are forming bonds with others, so it makes more sense for the two afformentioned alliances to target them rather than someone who isn't a threat.

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Being the outsider in the early game of Big Brother doesn't always work out, as some casts decide to pick off those people so they can all relax and settle into the game. This time around, it worked in Ashley's favor that she doesn't have any solid group she's working with, whether she's aware of it or not.

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Of course, she will need to find her people eventually, because being the outsider only works for so long. JC Monduix from Season 20 is the only recent Houseguest I can think of who successfully operated as an outsider most of the game and, even then, he was an unofficial member of the dominant "Level Six" alliance toward its end. Ashley could survive as a reliable vote for either growing alliance, but it's going to take her realizing she's essentially a free agent up for grabs in these early weeks. We'll see if she catches on but, for now, it's looking like she's safe.

Big Brother continues on the 2026 TV schedule with new episodes on CBS on Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Right now, I'm curious to see what will happen if Ashley wins the BB Blockbuster, and who the house would be more apt to keep between Taylor and Yash.