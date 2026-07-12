Big Brother 28 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 1 Veto, And What It Means For The Rest Of The House

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, July 12th. Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

We're midway through Week 1 of Big Brother Season 28, and it's already off to a promising start. Dee Valladares, the final mystery Houseguest, won the Week 1 Head of Household and got to work trying to use her skills as a Survivor winner to try and take control of the game.

Dee nominated Yash Patel, Mallory Aurichio, and Taylor Brown for eviction. Of course, one of the two could save themselves by winning the veto competition or by convincing the winner to remove them with the nomination block. CinemaBlend, as always, is watching Big Brother's live feeds, and now that the results of the first veto are here, I'm happy to say we're in for an exciting week!

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(Image credit: CBS)

Mallory Won The Week 1 Veto

Mallory scored a big win for herself in Week 1, successfully preventing what seemed to be an assured eviction. It's so hard to convince other new and unfamiliar cast members to remove somebody from the block during the early days, so she basically needed to win this competition to keep herself from going home. I'm curious to see if she'll be able to find some ground and gain some protection in the coming weeks, or if we'll continue to see her as a recurring target on the block.

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Dee Already Has A Plan For Renom, And A Target

As of Sunday afternoon, Dee has pretty consistently told others she plans to nominate Ashley Trail when Mallory pulls herself off the block. While she'll be at risk for eviction, she's not the intended target. For now, it sounds like Yash will be the person Dee is pushing for eviction, assuming all goes to plan.

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Of course, with the BB Blockbuster, Yash could also save himself and make the house decide between Ashley and Taylor. As it stands, it seems like Dee would push for Taylor to stay over Ashley, but there's no word on how the rest of the house feels about that. Ideally for both women, it would be ideal if one of them wins the Blockbuster, and Yash can be sent home.

It feels like Yash is in a bad spot, but there's still plenty of time for him to rally for support, or for another Houseguest to dig their own grave. Who knows, maybe