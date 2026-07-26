Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Week 3 Veto Result Is Only The Third Biggest Thing Going On
There's so much to talk about.
Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, July 26th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!
When Kamu Kirk won the Week 3 Head of Household, it seemed like Big Brother Season 28 could have been set for a boring week, but the follow-up days have certainly proven otherwise. Not necessarily because of any of Kamu's actions, though the consequences of the Week 3 veto were amplified as a nominee saved themselves from the block.
CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online, and I can confirm someone from the group comprising Jason De Puy, LaLa Verrett, and Lyric Medeiros won the veto. I can also confirm that wasn't even the biggest highlight, with more big moments playing out as we speed toward this upcoming eviction!