Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Week 3 Veto Result Is Only The Third Biggest Thing Going On

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, July 26th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

When Kamu Kirk won the Week 3 Head of Household, it seemed like Big Brother Season 28 could have been set for a boring week, but the follow-up days have certainly proven otherwise. Not necessarily because of any of Kamu's actions, though the consequences of the Week 3 veto were amplified as a nominee saved themselves from the block.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online, and I can confirm someone from the group comprising Jason De Puy, LaLa Verrett, and Lyric Medeiros won the veto. I can also confirm that wasn't even the biggest highlight, with more big moments playing out as we speed toward this upcoming eviction!