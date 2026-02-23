Big Brother Winner Josh Martinez's Antics On Spanish Reality Television Are Making Me Want Another All-Star Season

Big Brother will return to the 2026 TV schedule for Season 28 this summer, and I'm already brainstorming on what I'd like to see. We've reached the point in the year where I'm beginning to get antsy for a new season, so it's a good thing an iconic BB winner, Josh Martinez, is representing the show over on an American Spanish-language series.

Fans can arguably debate whether Josh's Season 19 win was a product of him earning it with aggressive tactics or because the jury really disliked Paul Abrahamian. What we can't debate is that his antics made for great reality TV and these recent clips of him on La Casa de los Famosos have me ready to revisit his season with a Paramount+ subscription.

Josh Is Proving He's Still In Peak Big Brother Form On Its Spanish Spinoff

La Casa de los Famosos is an American Spanish-language spinoff of the international Big Brother format that airs on Telemundo. I don't speak Spanish but, as I pointed out about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance, vibes are universal. As such, I can't help but have flashbacks to Season 19 when watching the following clip, which shows Josh going on one of his famous rants directed at another Houseguest:

Josh is still causing chaos in that house just five days into filming 😭 No wonder people wonder why he gets cast on so many American reality shows. #LCDLF6 pic.twitter.com/OVpHC9YSEaFebruary 23, 2026

If that were directed at me, I'd be so angry but, as an outsider looking in, it's absolutely hilarious how comfortable he is going after people like that. In an age where so many reality stars are worried about cultivating a brand outside of the show, I love the energy exuded by Josh, who always seems like he's just dying to call people out and stir the pot.

I'm Really Hoping We Get Big Brother All-Stars 3

Big Brother superfans may think I'm wild for saying this, but I'm ready to see All-Stars 3. I know that Season 22, or All-Stars 2, was terrible, but I genuinely think that was more a product of it being done during COVID lockdowns than anything. Remember, Josh Martinez was originally booked to appear that season but was disqualified after allegedly testing positive for the virus.

More On Big Brother (Image credit: CBS/Paramount) I'm Not Usually A Fan Of Former Big Brother Houseguests Returning To The Game, But Season 27 Is Changing My Mind

There have been five seasons in the new era of Big Brother, and viewers seen a lot of great cast members come into the game in recent seasons. Take a batch of those former Houseguests, and throw them in the mix with former winners and favorites like Josh Martinez, and I think fans would get a product much better than what they saw in Season 22.

I don't know that for sure, but seeing Josh on La Casa de los Famosos and Rachel Reilly's return in Season 27 shows me that there are veterans who want to come back and play Big Brother in an interesting and fun way. The vets are going to have to bring their A-game against a dominant winner like Jag Bains, who just recently won The Amazing Race as well. With casting underway for Season 28 as we speak, maybe the casting team can take a chance on bringing back all-stars once again?

Watch Josh's performance in Big Brother Season 19 over on Paramount+. In the meantime, I'll continue to watch clips of him on the Spanish-language spinoff and cross my fingers that we'll eventually see him on the U.S. series once again.