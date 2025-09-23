I Am Still Not Over Rachel's Big Brother Exit, But It Got Me Thinking About One Future Thing I (Kind Of) Hope Happens

I am not often upset about a Big Brother eviction. It’s not that I don’t care; it’s just that I understand it’s the nature of the game. However, Rachel Reilly’s exit happened in such an extraordinary way that it still haunts me. Yes, there have been houseguests eliminated similarly, but not quite. Additionally, Rachel added so much to Big Brother Season 27. We felt the loss of her presence on Big Brother immediately. It also made me question the future of the hit CBS reality show.

As I continue to mourn her leaving, I have begun searching for a way that this elimination has some purpose. And not the purpose of just becoming a regular event in the Big Brother game. I want it to mean something positive for the show’s future. And I know just how this situation can be rectified in a future season.

(Image credit: CBS)

I Am Now Open To Another Big Brother: All Stars Season

I never thought I would see the day when I wanted another Big Brother: All-Stars Season. I did not enjoy Big Brother Season 22, aka Big Brother: All-Stars 2, at all. It may be one of my least favorite seasons of all time. And yes, I have seen every Big Brother US season plus all of the spin-off shows. Therefore, you know the hate for that season was strong. Big Brother Season 7, aka Big Brother: All-Stars 1 is one of my favorite seasons ever. So, initially, I was really looking forward to another all-stars season, but I had some reservations.

In previous seasons, the returning player twists have not produced amazing results on Big Brother. Of course, there are always exceptions. Big Brother Season 14 was so entertaining because of the returning players, especially Dan Gheesling. However, the returning players from Season 18 and onward have produced predictable results on Big Brother US and Big Brother Canada. The returning players dominated these seasons in terms of screentime and longevity in the game.

Statistics show that they often make it to the final five and beyond. I wasn’t confident that Rachel would have the same fate , but I began to hope she could. I am usually a Live Feeds watcher who screams about how the newbies need to evict the returning players early. This changed for Big Brother Season 27. I was glad Rachel made it as far as she did in the game.

Her third appearance opened my mind to the potential of another all-stars season. It’s not something I expected to ever want to watch again, but now I would love to see a season full of returning players.

(Image credit: CBS)

And I Would Love To See Rachel Return For A Fourth Time

I was someone who figured out the clues leading to the Rachel reveal as the 17th houseguest. I wasn’t happy about Rachel’s return to the game. I have never been a hater nor a fan. She was just someone important to the show, but not necessarily someone I cared about either way. I also must confess that I wasn’t a Live Feeds watcher during her two seasons. I only had the Big Brother episodes to go by when it came to her game.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Maybe it’s because I got to watch her on the feeds this time, or maybe she has naturally evolved into a more caring person and fantastic player. Either way, I am now a Rachel fan. Normally, I would say we don’t need to see a player more than twice. But for Rachel, I don’t care if she appears every season until the end of time.

Her love for the game, entertainment factor, and overall seeming like a person with passion, empathy, and grit make her the ideal type of player for Big Brother. We need more Rachels and fewer players who are not trying to win the prize money or title.

I have come to enjoy some recruited players, especially if they provide entertainment or passion for the game, but overall, I prefer players who love the game going into the season. Rachel proved even more how refreshing and joyful it can be to watch someone play the game who loves it as much as you do.

(Image credit: CBS)

If It’s A Big Brother: All Stars Season, I Want It Shorter Than A Normal Season

In one of her exit interviews, Rachel talked about the challenge of dedicating 80+ days of her time to the game. Unfortunately, I think many of the older players have the same issue. They have careers, children, and obligations. Another 90 or 80-day season may be impossible for their current lifestyle.

Additionally, some houseguests seem very traumatized by the experience. However, they may be more open to a shorter version of Big Brother. I think a shorter season could open up the player pool a lot. Also, offering these players more than the typical stipend seems fair, especially for an elite group.

I assume Celebrity Big Brother contestants are offered more than the civilian seasons, so why not just apply that logic and rule here? Now I think a 60-day season is the optimal Big Brother length, but I understand that still might be too long for these players. Therefore, maybe a 30 to 45-day season is more probable.

(Image credit: CBS)

I Want An Exciting Cast Full Of Some Of Big Brother’s Best Players

Celebrity Big Brother has aired during the Winter Olympics (which air on NBC) in the past. If Big Brother decides to go the extra short season route, why not do a Big Brother: All-Stars or Big Brother: All-Winners season instead of a Celebrity Big Brother season this winter or during the next Winter Olympics? This could improve the likelihood that some of the best players in the series’ history are able to compete.

Big Brother has plenty of memorable and great winners . If they do a winners season in 2026, they will have 27 people to pick from. That may not seem like a lot, but for a ten-person or so season, that’s plenty. If they do an all-stars, they have a wider net. They can easily have some of the best players in all 27 seasons, plus maybe 28 if they look towards Big Brother: Over the Top or similar spin-off shows.

I am confident that they can find 10-12 elite players to compete in a short season. They just need to offer the right monetary incentive.

(Image credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)

I Would Hope That The Season Plays Traditional Big Brother

The reason many of us Big Brother fans have been upset by the Rachel departure is that it went against the traditional rules of the game. It let a competition eliminate a player, instead of allowing their natural game prowess to shine. I will always think this was a terrible decision by the series. Therefore, I really hope that any all-stars season goes back to the basics.

This would mean no BB Block Buster, no three nominees, and no elimination competitions. It would simply have normal Head of Household competition, Veto competition, and two, possibly three, nominees a week. Also, I hope they don’t even consider pulling any twists. Yes, make it a season without twists. Just let the players play and see what happens (or if they want to do a twist, do a casting twist, such as exes vs showmances, or rivals, or partners).

I think this will not only make many fans happy, but it will also produce more compelling game play, and maybe not deter some players who may not want a similar fate as Rachel and be taken out in a competition.

This type of basic season also allows players to really show their strategic, social, and competition skills. We could truly get to see the best gameplay the show can offer.