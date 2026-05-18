Grey’s Anatomy Is Already Down Two Characters For Season 23. Could Could Two More Be Next?

In its Season 22 finale, Grey’s Anatomy bid farewell to Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd (for now at least), but I’m not quite ready to assume that means the rest of the cast is safe. We knew budget cuts would force us to lose some series regulars, and Teddy and Owen were far from the only doctors facing uncertain futures. Blue Kwan and Nick Marsh are two characters I’d call “in unstable condition,” so what’s the prognosis, according to Harry Shum Jr. and showrunner Meg Marinis?

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Blue Kwan Was Fired From Grey Sloan Ahead Of The Season Finale

I’ve had my concerns for Blue Kwan ever since he chose to inject a patient with an experimental drug — against FDA orders. The surgeon was fired in the penultimate episode, but when “Bridge Over Troubled Water” aired on the 2026 TV schedule, he was allowed back due to the bridge collapse being an “all-hands-on-deck” situation. I was sure Richard Webber would reinstate him after that, but instead, he wasted no time kicking Kwan to the curb.

Harry Shum Jr. spoke about his character’s future with E! News at an AAPI changemakers dinner, where he admitted he hasn’t been told much:

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I'm just as much in the dark as audiences. But to me, it's a hope of: Do audiences want to see him go or do they want to see him go back to the hospital?

Well, first things first, it doesn’t sound like Harry Shum Jr. is leaving the show. If that were the case, I’d hope the actor would have been informed by now. However, Grey’s doesn’t often follow its characters once they’ve left the hospital, so if Webber (James Pickens Jr.) is firm with his decision, how much longer could Blue last?

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Does Scott Speedman Have Time To Continue Grey’s Anatomy?

When it comes to Scott Speedman, my questions about his character’s future have more to do with the actor’s schedule than Nick Marsh’s storyline. There’s a spoiler ahead if you haven’t seen the Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 finale (streaming with a Hulu subscription), but Nick survived the injuries he sustained in the bridge collapse and ended up engaged to Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey by the end of the episode.

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However, that was all written and filmed before his other ABC show, R.J. Decker, was renewed for a second season. Scott Speedman also appeared as a guest star on Running Point Season 2 on Netflix, so does the actor even have time for the medical drama? Showrunner Meg Marinis sounds optimistic about making it work with him and Ellen Pompeo, telling THR:

Scott loves to come back. He flew late on a Friday. He filmed with us on a Saturday. He was a trooper. Whenever we can get the two of them, absolutely. We love them. We want as much as we can of them. As for what kind of wedding? We’ll see. She is not a wedding kind of girl and he knows that. But whatever it is, it’ll be very Meredith Grey.

I was afraid Grey’s Anatomy might kill Nick off in the Season 22 finale, but, apparently, nobody wanted to see Meredith lose another partner after McDreamy’s death in Season 11. Let’s not forget she also dated Andrew DeLuca for a good bit before he was murdered in Season 17.

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My concerns for Marsh were all for naught, because now we’re talking wedding plans?! While he and Kwan seem like the most at-risk characters on Grey’s Anatomy, the season ended with Jo Wilson on the fence about continuing to practice medicine, Miranda Bailey looking to effect change in bigger ways and several other unexpected cliffhangers, so who knows what’s going to happen in Season 23?

Until then, you can stream all 22 seasons on Hulu. The first 21 seasons are also available with a Netflix subscription, with Season 22 being added June 6.